WIFM and ProFMI Partner to Offer Facility Management Training and Recognition to Women in FM

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure its members and the facility management profession at large are prepared for the current FM spotlight and are keeping pace with the growing demands on the industry, Women in Facilities Management (WIFM) recently announced its partnership with the Professional Facility Management Institute (ProFMI) to offer the ProFM® Credential Program.

The ProFM credential is the most significant advancement in years to support the FM profession and the success of its professionals, providing both training and recognition for facility managers. This program helps facility managers prepare for every career challenge or opportunity, no matter if they're new to FM or a seasoned veteran.

ProFM teaches the 19 functional FM knowledge areas and five cross-functional competencies required of today's facility professionals. This body of knowledge is the result of an extensive research study, with input from more than 3,300 professionals spanning 93 countries. It aligns with the latest ISO 41000 series of standards and 147 of the U.S. Federal Buildings Personnel Training Act performance criteria, making it one of the top ranked FM training programs.

ProFM aligns with WIFM's mission to advance education, networking and career opportunities for women in the facilities management profession. "WIFM is excited to partner with ProFM and offer quality continuing education and credentials to our members," said Aimee Janousek, WIFM President. "In times where we can't come together in person to further our experience and networking, virtual learning is the next best way to keep our skills sharp."

The ProFM Credential Program is an all-in-one program, including reading materials, online study tools and online ProFM final assessments, allowing busy FMs to complete their training when it suits their schedule.

As part of its partnership with ProFMI, WIFM members will be encouraged to earn the ProFM credential and will receive an exclusive discount on the ProFM Credential Program.

"Women have a powerful voice in the facility management profession and the recognition of our influence has grown steadily every year. A ProFM credential ensures FMs are equipped to manage the broad spectrum of responsibilities facing them today that range from asset management and operations and maintenance, to strategic and business-oriented functions," said Stormy Friday, ProFMI Commission Chair. "We're thrilled that WIFM has joined us in our effort to help FMs add ProFM to their list of accomplishments."

For more information on the ProFM Credential Program, please visit http://www.profmi.org/.

About WIFM

Women in Facilities Management is the only professional organization focused solely on furthering the advancement of women in commercial facilities management careers. A 501C-3 Trade Association with membership of 600+ and growing, WIFM is all about helping women become a greater force in facilities management, maximizing career growth and opportunities in the field. Networking and education events bring professional facilities managers together to expand their knowledge base, learn best practices, share project successes and grow their professional network. For more information, visit https://gowifm.org/

About Professional Facility Management Institute (ProFMI)

The Professional Facility Management Institute is the founding body behind the ProFM credential, and serves to gather experts that form the ProFMI commission, as well as administer the ProFM credential. ProFM defines today's global FM standards and provides facility professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in roles that have evolved far beyond traditional FM responsibilities. The credential's body of knowledge is the most current and relevant available with 19 functional knowledge areas and five cross-functional competencies that address a wide range of topics that FMs must know to evolve with the industry. To learn more, please visit: www.profmi.org.

SOURCE Women in Facilities Management

Related Links

https://gowifm.org

