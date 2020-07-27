Wig Export Industry in China 2020-2024 - Affected by COVID-19, Export Volume Has Decreased in the First Five Months of 2020, but Price Kept Rising

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report of the Wig Export Industry in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Materials of wigs include human hair, chemical fiber, high-temperature protein silk and animal hair, etc. Among them, human hair wigs are the best, and most expensive. The exported wig products from China can be divided into four types: raw material of wigs, human hair wigs, chemical fiber wigs, and other material wigs.



China's wig export accounts for more than 70% of the global supply.



According to the analyst, in 2019, China exported 67.08 thousand tons wig products, valued USD 3.59 billion, with an average price of USD 53.56 per kilogram. Affected by COVID-19, the export volume of wigs has decreased in the first five months of 2020, but the price kept rising, especially raw materials of wigs.



The world's largest consumer market of wigs is North America, which accounts for 62% of the global share. Africa is another main market of wig consumption since African women need lots of wigs. At present, South America is also becoming an important market for wigs.

According to the analyst, the major departures of China's wig export are Henan, Shandong and Zhejiang. Especially Henan Province has the most developed wig industry.



