Wiggin and Dana will be hosting a Q&A session regarding the prosecution of Khalifa Hifter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As alleged in a Complaint filed Tuesday, February 18th in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and as reported in the New York Times (J. Barnes, Ex-C.I.A. Asset, Now a Libyan Strongman, Faces Torture Accusations ) , in 2011 American citizen Khalifa Hifter left his Virginia home to lead the Libyan National Army, which under his command conducted a campaign of torture and extrajudicial killing against Libyan civilians.

Hifter's victims include numerous members of two families in Benghazi, the Suyids and Krshinys. In October 2014, ten men from these families were imprisoned, beaten, electrocuted, or shot by Hifter's forces.

These families will not receive due process in a country largely controlled by Hifter. Therefore, they seek justice in the United States courts under the U.S. federal Torture Victim Protection Act of 1991.

Counsel for these Plaintiffs will be available to take questions from the press Monday, February 24, at 10:30am at the National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045, https://www.press.org/.

