Wigs for Kids Announces Day at the Zoo 5K Run + 1M Fun Walk

CLEVELAND, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th annual Day at the Zoo 5K Run and 1-Mile Fun Walk is being held at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 21, 2018, to benefit Wigs for Kids and its mission to support and empower children experiencing hair loss due to various medical conditions.

Since 1981, thousands of children in the United States have been served by Wigs for Kids. As the first and oldest hair donation organization in the country, its hair pieces are hand-made to fit each child perfectly, so they will stay in place when a child is swimming or playing sports.

Wigs for Kids

"Children shouldn't have to worry about how they look, especially when they're in the middle of a health crisis," shares president and founder of Wigs for Kids Jeffrey Paul. "Because of race participants, there are children who will recognize themselves in a mirror, again. That boost of confidence and positivity can mean the whole world to our kids."

Wigs for Kids Day at the Zoo 5K Run and 1-Mile Fun Walk is expected to host hundreds of runners and walkers and will begin at 7:00 AM with registration, followed by a nationwide cut-a-thon. All race participants will receive an event t-shirt, have access to family-friendly activities at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Rainforest—and will support kids like Miller.

"Miller is a four-year-old girl who loves ballet and swimming," says Miller's mom Rebecca Gotto. "She was diagnosed with Alopecia shortly after her third birthday and within a few months, lost the majority of her hair. Miller's new hair piece from Wigs for Kids means she can channel her inner girlie-girl and wear Elsa-inspired braids just like her friends. We're so thankful to Wigs for Kids along with every single donor who selflessly gave of their own hair so that children like Miller can feel confident and beautiful."

Interested in signing up for the Wigs for Kids Day at the Zoo 5K Run and 1-Mile Fun Walk? Simply visit wigsforkids.org/wigs-for-kids-day-at-the-zoo for event details. The 5K run and 1-mile walk are $30 for pre-registration and $35 the day of the event. For children 10 and under, the 1-mile walk is $20.

Wigs for Kids is also seeking event sponsors and individuals to create virtual fundraisers, as well as individuals interested in donating their hair for the cut-a-thon.

For more information or to register, please visit wigsforkids.org/wigs-for-kids-day-at-the-zoo.

