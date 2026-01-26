SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WikiFX today reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to trading safety by clarifying its independent broker evaluation mechanisms and transparency principles, underscoring that all assessments are strictly based on verifiable data rather than commercial relationships.

At WikiFX, trading safety is built on transparency, data integrity, and consistent risk disclosure. As a global platform providing broker information and risk alerts, the responsibility is to ensure that traders can access reliable, fact-based insights when making financial decisions.

Independent Evaluation Built on Public and Verifiable Data

WikiFX evaluates brokers through standardized data models that integrate public regulatory records, licensing disclosures, user-reported information, and ongoing risk monitoring systems. These processes are designed to ensure objectivity, consistency, and traceability.

"Trading Safety" not as promotional claims, but as a measurable framework grounded in:

Regulatory statu s and license verification

s and license verification Public compliance records and risk disclosures

User feedback and complaint data

Continuous monitoring of operational changes





This methodology allows WikiFX to present broker information in a structured and comparable manner while maintaining independence from market influence.

Commercial Cooperation Does Not Affect Scores or Reviews

WikiFX does not adjust broker scores, rankings, or user reviews based on marketing fees, advertising agreements, or commercial partnerships.

All commercial cooperation is conducted separately from evaluation systems. Marketing or branding activities do not influence scoring logic, risk alerts, or information transparency. This separation is a foundational principle of platform governance and is critical to maintaining user trust.

Transparency Principles and Q&A Disclosure Standards

To further enhance clarity and accountability, WikiFX operates under defined Q&A transparency standards, ensuring that frequently raised questions regarding broker evaluations, data sources, and platform mechanisms can be addressed in a structured and factual manner.

We encourage open discussion and verification based on evidence. Where risks are identified, WikiFX discloses them based on documented findings rather than subjective judgment or commercial considerations.

Industry Co-Creation and Public Dialogue

In parallel with system-level transparency, WikiFX has also initiated a series of industry co-creation efforts to encourage broader dialogue around trust and trading safety.

These include the recent release of the micro-documentary "Let Trust Be Seen", as well as ongoing initiatives such as industry interviews, shared viewpoints, and the public disclosure of transparency principles derived from WikiFX's Q&A framework.

These efforts are intended to complement platform mechanisms by making abstract concepts such as "trust" and "safety" more visible, discussable, and grounded in real-world perspectives across the trading ecosystem.

A Long-Term Commitment to Trading Safety

WikiFX's mission is not to promote brokers, but to reduce information asymmetry in the trading industry. By combining standardized data models, transparent Q&A disclosure, and open industry dialogue, WikiFX seeks to support a healthier and more accountable trading environment for global investors.

Trading safety is not a slogan — it is an ongoing responsibility. WikiFX will continue to refine its methodologies, strengthen transparency standards, and uphold independence as the cornerstone of its platform operations.

About WikiFX

WikiFX is a global platform specializing in broker information inquiry and trading risk alerts. The platform aggregates publicly available regulatory data, license information, and user-reported insights to help traders better understand potential risks in the financial markets. WikiFX is committed to transparency, independence, and data-driven decision support for the global trading community.

