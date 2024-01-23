Wikimedian Launches as a Revolutionary Online Encyclopedia

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-three-year-old tech entrepreneur Joe Kerwin has announced the launch of www.Wikimedian.com, an alternative to Wikipedia. Wikimedian.com includes Wikipedia, Wikitravel, Wikiquote, Wikibooks and Wikinews. The site also indexes preprint servers and peer-reviewed sites, ensuring a rich repository of up-to-date, trustworthy information.

"At Wikimedian.com, we recognize the need for a knowledge democracy where users can create their own personal knowledge microsites that are included in the searchable database," said Kerwin, president and founder of Wikimedian.com. "In an era defined by information discoveries, our commitment extends beyond being an alternative to existing search platforms. We strive to contribute meaningfully to sharing our collective knowledge with humankind."

Kerwin is the president and co-founder of www.Yoogli.com, a meaning-based semantic search engine.

About Wikimedian:
Powered by Google semantic search technologies, Wikimedian matches complex queries with more exacting results. Search terms are converted into a semantic model that represents not the keywords, but their actual meaning. The semantic model of search terms is compared against the semantic models of the resources available in the global search space. The technology can understand and analyze complete pages of text, documents, and URLs and deliver more targeted and related results than keyword search. It can drill down deeper into the database for specific results thus continuously refining the desired result for the user. Visit www.Wikimedian.com.

