Wiko USA Puts Pedal to the Metal, Unveils Faster Ride

PLANO, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiko USA, a rapidly-growing maker of stylish and affordable smartphones sold across Europe and the United States, today announced the launch of its new Wiko Ride 2 – an upgraded version of the popular Wiko Ride that debuted in the U.S. in 2019 – now available exclusively from Boost Mobile.

The Wiko Ride 2 delivers multitasking agility at an entry price point.

"Positive market response to the Wiko Ride reveals a growing demand for devices that deliver essential functionality at a price within everyone's reach," said Wiko USA Senior Vice President Jeff Harper. "The Wiko Ride 2 provides users with several new features including: better HD+ display for watching videos and playing games, upgraded front and rear-facing cameras with flash and a quad-core processor that enhances the device's performance, all in a stylish new design. We're excited to launch with our partner Boost Mobile."

For a limited time, beginning July 21, consumers can purchase the new device and service packages online via Boostmobile.com, priced at $39.99 for new Boost Mobile customers and, beginning August 1, in Walmart stores and at Walmart.com for $34.88. The new prepaid smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD+ display, Android 10 operating system, a powerful 2.0 gigahertz quad-core processor, and 5MP front and 8MP rear-facing cameras. The device comes with 32 GB ROM and 2 GB RAM and supports up to 64GB expandable storage.

Boost Mobile plans offer customers flexibility, choice and performance

Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans allow customers to enjoy all the features of their Wiko Ride 2 and save money.

Boost recently launched its new "$hrink-It!" plan, which starts at $45 per month for 15GB and includes unlimited talk and text. $hrink-It! reduces customers' monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments. In addition to $hrink-It! and other popular Boost plans, the company recently launched a $35 per month 10GB plan that also includes unlimited talk and text.

Boost Mobile service plans include mobile hotspot and 99 percent nationwide coverage with voice roaming. New Boost Mobile customers with a compatible device will activate on the new T-Mobile network, where they will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.

For full details on the device and pricing, visit BoostMobile.com .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's New Upgraded Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About Wiko

Wiko, the global mobile brand, was founded in 2011 in Marseille in the South of France. Today, it employs more than 5,000 people, operates in over 30 countries around the world, and ranks among the top four smartphone brands in Western Europe. Propelled by its success in the European market, the company has a growing international presence in Asia, Africa, Middle East and in the US. More information on the company and its products can be viewed online at: www.wiko.us , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

