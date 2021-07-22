Wiland, Inc. Announces Dan Wells Promoted to Executive Vice President, Nonprofit

Industry veteran will further advance Wiland's leadership in AI-enabled data-driven fundraising solutions. Tweet this

Wells has been working with Wiland for more than 25 years, having also served in senior leadership roles at Merkle and KBM Group. In 2006, Wells was instrumental in launching Wiland's DTC retail, publishing, and nonprofit divisions. It is in this latter area that he has overseen the company's dramatic growth in market share and product innovation. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its support of nonprofit clients with the most sophisticated AI-enabled digital and direct mail fundraising solutions.

"Anyone who knows Dan knows that he is fantastic, both professionally and as a colleague and friend," said Wiland Chairman & CEO Phil Wiland. "I am proud to have been his teammate for many years. In his new role, I know he will have an even bigger impact on the progress and success of the nonprofit community."

"Wiland's leadership in fundraising solutions has helped hundreds of nonprofit organizations raise the vital financial resources necessary to achieve their missions," said Wells. "Continuing and expanding our ability to help these organizations is my primary goal. I also look forward to fostering the next generation of leaders serving our large and diverse range of nonprofit clients."

About Wiland, Inc.

Wiland is the nation's leading provider of high-performance marketing and fundraising audiences that enable relevant connections at scale across all digital and offline channels. Wiland operates the largest independent cooperative database in the U.S., serving thousands of leading brands and organizations in a wide range of vertical markets. Wiland's audiences, enhancement data, and business intelligence solutions form a comprehensive suite of products that solve today's greatest marketing challenges and deliver high return on advertising investments.

Since 2005, Wiland has assembled the brightest minds, the best technology, and the most extensive individual-level spending data in order to deliver a competitive advantage to its clients. Beyond fueling the success of thousands of organizations, Wiland serves as an industry innovator of targeted marketing solutions that have their foundation in consumer data ethics and privacy protection.

For more information, visit www.wiland.com.

