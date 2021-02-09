Wiland, Inc. Appoints Drew May as Executive Vice President, New Business Development

Industry veteran Drew May will further strengthen Wiland's leadership in data-driven marketing and advertising solutions Tweet this

In addition to his professional work, May serves in a number of volunteer and advisory roles, including Chair of the Executive Board of Marketing EDGE, an association dedicated to connecting marketing students to the resources and relationships that will foster the next generation of great marketers.

"Wiland's innovative, client-centric, and ethical perspective sets the standard for our entire industry," said May. "I look forward to furthering the company's mission of helping clients achieve their most ambitious marketing objectives."

About Wiland, Inc.

Wiland is the nation's leading provider of high-performance marketing audiences that enable relevant connections at scale across all digital and offline channels. Wiland operates the largest independent cooperative database in the U.S., serving thousands of leading brands and organizations in a wide range of vertical markets. Wiland's superior audiences, enhancement data, and business intelligence solutions form a comprehensive suite of products that solve today's greatest marketing challenges and deliver high return on advertising investments.

Since 2005, Wiland has assembled the brightest minds, the best technology, and the most expansive consumer spending data in order to deliver a competitive advantage to its clients. Beyond fueling the success of thousands of organizations, Wiland serves as an industry innovator of targeted marketing solutions that have their foundation in good consumer data ethics and privacy practices.

For more information, visit www.wiland.com.

