Wilber Alfredo Fuentes Hernández's New Book Tormenta En El Corazón, Is A Collection Of Heartwarming Poems On The Subject Of Love

Wilber Alfredo Fuentes Hernández said this about his book: " Tormenta en el Corazón ( Storm in the Heart ) is a book of poems that show a deep context of love and its ramifications, including the passion for life, suffering, and joys that loved hearts live for. Between the plot of spite, infidelities and happy moments live through the writer's daily life and the surrounding environment. This book hopes to be liked by readers and to give them a different perspective as far as love is concerned."

Published by Page Publishing, Wilber Alfredo Fuentes Hernández's new book Tormenta en el Corazón will enliven the readers' hearts with evoking poems that bear human thoughts and emotions about the beauty and quaintness of love.

Consumers who wish to be enamored with novel panoramas of love can purchase Tormenta en el Corazón in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

