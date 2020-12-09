Wilberforce University Receives Half Million Dollar Grant from Dominion Energy for Student Success

WILBERFORCE, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students who attend the nation's first, private historically black college (HBCU) will expand their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, because of a $500,000 gift from Dominion Energy. The Virginia based power and energy company has included Wilberforce University as one of 11 HBCUs that will benefit from Dominion Energy's six-year "HBCU Promise." This 25 million dollar agenda supports endowments, capital projects, operating expenses and educational programs that support clean energy at HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina.

"We are so grateful to Dominion Energy for this generous donation! Never in our lifetime have students faced such hardships to attend school. Because of this meaningful gift, Wilberforce students will get the tech support they need to successfully attend classes in safe environments. We can't thank you enough!" -Natalie Coles, vice president, institutional advancement, Wilberforce University –

The half million dollar donation also finances STEM scholarships and the launch of the university's inaugural Bayard Rustin Lecture Series on Racial Equality, named in honor of the architect of the historic, 1963, civil rights March on Washington. Rustin was a student at Wilberforce. The university is also grateful the Dominion gift has purchased laptops for all enrolled students and faculty for the fall semester's remote learning and teaching expererience. The school's academic schedule was adjusted for off campus study because of concerns about the potential spread of COVID 19.

"Dominion Energy is proud to partner with Wilberforce University in supporting scholarships and other grant dollars to provide basic necessities for students to fully engage and succeed in their college experience," said Leighton McCoy, Vice President, Gas Distribution Technical Services. "We look forward to uplifting Wilberforce University students and highlighting their achievements as they pursue excellence and success."

Dominion Energy also has committed $10 million in scholarships to assist African-American and other underrepresented minority students who reside in the company's service areas. Students can learn more and apply at DominionEnergy.com/EquityScholarships.

About Wilberforce University:

Founded in 1856, Wilberforce University was the first, private college to be established by African Americans. Located in Greene County, Ohio, near Dayton, Wilberforce is a four year, accredited, liberal arts college that is a member of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the NAIA Athletic Conference and the Ohio LINK Library Consortium. According to HBCU.com, Wilberforce is one of the top five HBCUs in the Midwest.

About Dominion Energy:

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Wilberforce University/Dominion Energy