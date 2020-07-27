Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness Division Launches New Website

DENVER, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness announced today the launch of a new and improved website at wilburellisagribusiness.com. Grower focus groups, feedback sessions and much more went into developing a website that better fits growers' needs with easier navigation, better search functions and an overall improved user experience.

The website features a fresh, updated look to help drive Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness into the future of agriculture. Customers and other visitors will see firsthand the results of a strong focus on the user experience, allowing them to find and discover the exact products and services their operation needs. The addition of a new, streamlined locations page allows users to find their nearest Wilbur-Ellis branch, contact representatives near them and fine-tune their solutions even further.

Navigation took the front seat, as menus and submenus were implemented to more intuitively access the wealth of knowledge available at wilburellisagribusiness.com. Once users discover product pages, they'll even be able to see firsthand the field results for the product in the form of testimonials, comparison content and more. This, of course, is in addition to product descriptions, features and benefits, labels, SDS, sell sheets, product bulletins and pages dedicated to the services and technology that help put the product to work. To summarize – it's easier than ever to find what you need.

"We are focused on the experience we create for those coming to our website and want it to be as easy as possible to research products or find the information they are looking for," said Wilbur-Ellis Director of Marketing Chad Steiner. "The site is very dynamic and will continually be updated with the latest news, products and information, so it is a place anyone can come to for their agricultural needs."

And as Wilbur-Ellis approaches its 100th anniversary on June 29, 2021, the launch of this new website will help serve customers as we move into the next 100 years of business. The story starts in 1921 when three young men took a leap of faith and launched a company that has captured opportunities, weathered the storms and continues innovating, giving and evolving to grow the business for the next 100 years. Learn more at https://www.wilburellis.com/100th-anniversary/

This press release is intended for informational use only and cannot be used as a replacement for product label. Any products mentioned in this press release may only be sold in states where they are registered or where registration is not a factor. Please contact your local Wilbur-Ellis Representative for more information.

About the Wilbur-Ellis Companies

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers and distributors of agricultural products, animal feed and specialty chemicals and ingredients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales now over $3.3 billion. wilburellis.com

Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness generates more than $2.1 billion in sales revenue annually and has over 160 branch locations throughout the U.S. wilburellisagribusiness.com

SOURCE Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness

