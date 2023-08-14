Wilbur-Ellis CEO John Buckley Leads Crop Agriculture Business, As Focus Intensifies on North America Ag and Food Markets, and Ag President Mark Ripato Prepares to Retire

News provided by

Wilbur-Ellis

14 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilbur-Ellis announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer John Buckley is assuming direct oversight of the company's crop agriculture business, while continuing as Wilbur-Ellis President and CEO. 

This move comes as current Agribusiness President Mark Ripato prepares to retire at the end of 2023, and the company intensifies its focus on agriculture and food markets in North America, following the merger of Connell – its Asia-Pacific specialty chemicals and ingredients business – with Caldic earlier this year.

"Wilbur-Ellis is focusing all of our time, resources and investment toward serving customers at the start of the North American agriculture and food system," Buckley said. "We're working to bring those customers the best of today's products, services, and solutions – combined with new ideas and innovations for the future." 

Buckley continued: "For over 100 years, Wilbur-Ellis has been providing sustainable solutions to help our customers be more successful. Today, with a rapidly changing marketplace, that's never been more important. Going forward, we'll continue to be at the forefront in providing the technology and innovation customers need. That helps customers increase their return on investment, and it enables Wilbur-Ellis achieve its purpose – providing the essentials for the world to thrive." 

Leadership Transition

The transition in crop ag leadership that Wilbur-Ellis announced is a long-planned part of the company's strategy. Until the end of 2023, Mark Ripato will serve as an advisor to Buckley and others in the company.

Ripato joined Wilbur-Ellis in 2018, as did Buckley, who also serves on the Board of Directors. "Mark is recognized both in Wilbur-Ellis and throughout the agriculture industry for his expertise, passion and extraordinary leadership," Buckley said. "Mark has brought all those strengths to Wilbur-Ellis over the past five years. Early on, Mark made his retirement plans clear. And now, as he and his wife, Kim, prepare for retirement, I wish them all the best. But I also will miss Mark's partnership as Wilbur-Ellis continues the exciting journey we're on," Buckley added.

In discussing his upcoming retirement, Ripato said: "It has been an honor to lead the agribusiness organization, and to see the dedication of Wilbur-Ellis people to the continued success of our customers. That has always been our driving force, and I'm proud to have been a part of it."

About the Wilbur-Ellis companies:  Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading marketers, distributors and manufacturers of agricultural products and animal nutrients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments, and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales of over $3.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.wilburellis.com

SOURCE Wilbur-Ellis

Also from this source

Wilbur-Ellis Invests Millions in Wolsey, South Dakota, to Better Serve Customers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.