Wilbur-Ellis Company announces launch of new adjuvant EFFICAX®

EFFICAX is a soil retention adjuvant that helps growers' spray applications last longer by increasing the coverage, absorption and adhesion of the spray material deposits onto soil particles. This also improves the residual activity of most soil-applied herbicides, ensuring growers get the full benefit of products they've purchased for their fields.

EFFICAX can improve control of early-season weeds by getting more herbicide on target, holding it in place longer and ensuring herbicide investments are more efficient than ever. To add to these benefits, EFFICAX has excellent tank mix compatibility and can be used with most preferred herbicides.

"Efficax breaks new ground as a pre-emergent adjuvant that delivers optimum pesticide effectiveness," said Wilbur-Ellis' Senior Formulation Chemist Jim Glatzhofer. "It puts its tank mix partners at the right place at the right time - and helps the active ingredient work at its point of attack."

This press release is intended for informational use only and cannot be used as a replacement for the product label. Any products mentioned in this press release may only be sold in states where they are registered or where registration is not required. Please contact your local Wilbur-Ellis Representative for more information.

Wilbur-Ellis offers a complete line of agricultural inputs, including crop protection chemicals, organic and sustainable options, fertilizer, seed and technology. Family-owned since the beginning, nearly 100 years, the Company's local expertise, unparalleled knowledge and innovation-driven approach to the agriculture industry gives every Wilbur-Ellis grower the advantage they need for higher yields and a bigger return on investment.

About the Wilbur-Ellis Companies

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers and distributors of agricultural products, animal feed and specialty chemicals and ingredients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales now over $3.1 billion. www.wilburellis.com

Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness generates more than $2.1 billion in sales revenue annually and has over 160 branch locations throughout the U.S.

