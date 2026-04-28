Wilbur Labs 2026 Startup Failure Report Reveals AI Is the Top Threat for Half of Startup Founders

MIAMI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wilbur Labs released their 2026 Report on Startup Failure, showing half of founders (50%) identified technological disruption, including AI, as the top threat to their company. Additionally, 59% of founders said they are concerned about their business surviving the next 12 months.

Click here for more information: https://www.wilburlabs.com/blueprints/why-startups-fail

Startup success stories often dominate headlines, but the reality of entrepreneurship is far less predictable. 81% of founders said their company pivoted from its original idea at least once, while 42% said they wish they had pivoted sooner.

"Startups rarely fail because founders lack ambition or intelligence," said Phil Santoro, Co-Founder of Wilbur Labs. "More often, early assumptions about the market or product turn out to be wrong. The founders who succeed recognize those signals early and adapt."

Product-market fit remains the biggest challenge

More than half of founders (54%) said their most important lesson from failure was the need to better understand product-market fit. Additionally, 44% cited product or technology issues as the primary cause of failure, and 25% cited running out of money (down from 38% in 2023).

"Even with AI making it easier to iterate than ever, product-market fit is still the foundation of every successful company," said David Kolodny, Co-Founder of Wilbur Labs. "When founders get that right, a lot of other problems become manageable. When they don't, challenges like competition, product issues, and capital constraints inevitably follow."

The human cost of entrepreneurship

Beyond strategy, founders report significant personal strain. Nearly 9 in 10 (90%) said they experienced stress or burnout severe enough to make them consider quitting, while 87% said building a company was lonelier than expected.

Despite these challenges, resilience remains strong. More than 4 in 5 (81%) founders who experienced failure said they would start another company, with 31% motivated to do so immediately.

"Failure is rarely the end of the story. For most entrepreneurs, it's actually the beginning of the next chapter," Kolodny said.

Methodology

This study was designed and conducted by Wilbur Labs as part of ongoing research into startup failure and founder experiences. Wilbur Labs engaged Wakefield Research to assist with survey administration. The survey was made up of 200 U.S. tech founders between February 3-12, 2026, via email and online questionnaire. The margin of error is ±6.9 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

About Wilbur Labs

Wilbur Labs is a startup studio that turns bold ideas into market-leading companies. The studio identifies unsolved customer problems, researches solutions, and builds or invests in companies to solve them. Visit www.wilburlabs.com for more information.

SOURCE Wilbur Labs