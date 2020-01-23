Wilbur Labs Sponsors Xoogler.co Community with Six-Figure Investment

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilbur Labs, a San Francisco-based startup studio, today announced a six-figure sponsorship of the Xoogler.co community, which includes more than 7,000 current and ex-Google employees working together to help each other in the startup ecosystem. The community stretches across the globe, with regular programs in locations such as Silicon Valley, London, Zurich, Singapore, Bangalore, Sydney, and New York.

"Xoogler.co has helped Wilbur Labs scale incredibly fast, including helping us find great people to hire from their network," said Phil Santoro, Co-Founder at Wilbur Labs, and a Google employee from 2013 to 2016. "With this close partnership, we're excited to accelerate Xoogler.co's growth, support more ex-Googler founders, and give back to a community that helped us get started. We also plan on sharing best practices from Wilbur Labs' companies with other Xoogler founders."

The funding from Wilbur Labs will provide Xoogler.co the resources to hire its first full-time events and marketing professional based in San Francisco and expand its global programming – which already includes some of the world's top executives, technologists, and founders.

The partnership will also bring more collaboration between Xoogler.co and Wilbur Labs, including potentially building new Wilbur Labs portfolio companies alongside ex-Google founders and advisors. In addition, Xoogler.co will now regularly run regional events out of the Wilbur Labs headquarters in San Francisco.

"This sponsorship is a major milestone for Xoogler.co. It's the first in a series of steps aimed to scale the community, help even more Xoogler startups, and connect them with top investors," said Christopher Fong, Founder of Xoogler.co who worked at Google from 2006 to 2015. "With the funding from Wilbur Labs, we will be able to expand our community events, host marquee demo days, help more Xoogler startups get funded through our network, and launch an ex-Google talent marketplace."

Googlers and ex-Googlers are welcome to register to attend events by signing up at Xoogler.co; companies looking to hire ex-Google talent can register as well.

For more on this announcement, visit the Wilbur Labs blog at https://www.wilburlabs.com/announcements/sponsoring-the-xoogler-co-community .

About Wilbur Labs

Wilbur Labs is a San Francisco-based startup studio leveraging shared resources and the latest technologies to build a portfolio of companies. Visit www.wilburlabs.com for more information on the studio, recent news, and open positions across the portfolio.

About Xoogler.co

Xoogler.co is a group of Google alumni and current Googlers who have come together to help each other advance our ambitions in the startup ecosystem. The Xoogler.co community consists of startup founders, early team members, angel investors, VCs, and mentors. For more information, visit xoogler.co and angel.co/xooglers to join 1,000 investors and support ex-Google founders.

