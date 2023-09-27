Wilbur Takes Watch Design To Unexplored Frontiers With New LEO Collection

News provided by

Wilbur Watch Co

27 Sep, 2023, 10:54 ET

Designed in USA

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WILBUR launches its boldly futuristic, advanced automotive-inspired approach to horology into orbit for its latest release: the world-class, avant-garde WILBUR LEO JW1. Combining a truly innovative, one-of-a-kind approach to the classic jumping hour complication with an intricate, sculptural design and visual touches lifted straight from the famous UFO wreckage in Roswell, New Mexico, the LEO collection elevates WILBUR's bold horological vision to greater heights than ever before. The LEO is also the platform for the WILBUR Engine One - the brand's first-ever movement, designed in-house at CEO and Chief Designer Jason Wilbur's Southern California design studio and made in Switzerland. After seven years of development and countless hours of styling and engineering, the LEO is ready for blast off.

Continue Reading
Wilbur Watch Co LEO JW1.1
Wilbur Watch Co LEO JW1.1

Combining elements from world-class custom car chassis and sci-fi mechanical structures, the LEO's eight-part modular titanium housing goes far beyond the typical watch case. WILBUR's modular approach gives every angle and facet of this design the utmost attention to detail. WILBUR's intelligent approach to ergonomic design and lightweight construction ensures this watch also fits a wide range of wrists.

Alien hieroglyphs appear to dominate the LEO's complex, multi-layered skeleton dial, spread across a pair of broad overlapping suspended disks Inspired by symbols found on "UFO wreckage" in Roswell, New Mexico, these two sets of angular, striking markings converge at the center of the dial underneath a wild, avant-garde suspended skeleton bridge. In the bridge's central ring the "alien language" is deciphered, and the central jump hour display is revealed.

With a proprietary alloy never before used in a watch movement, The WILBUR Engine One movement appears to float inside the LEO's exoskeleton thanks to WILBUR's signature case suspension system that keeps the movement and dial secure while giving them a bold, almost weightless look inside the case. Each WILBUR LEO's performance is every bit as cutting-edge as its styling. A dependable 50-hour power reserve and a smooth 4 HZ frequency means the LEO isn't just a game-changing design – it's ready for practical use as well.

"Welcome to the new Wild-West. The WILBUR brand exemplifies the spirit of pioneers by pushing the limits of what's possible and never backing down from a challenge – just like our customers." – Jason Wilbur

The WILBUR LEO JW1 ranges from $32,500 to $36,500. WilburWatchCo.com

SOURCE Wilbur Watch Co

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.