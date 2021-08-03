Wilco Distributors announces national launch of new live traps and lures to control rodents in the home and garden targeting everyday use and Pros

GLENDALE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilco has launched a line of live traps and rodent lures which are now available nationwide.



Wilco Collapsible Live Trap product line offers traps in three sizes. Available sizes offer solutions for trapping rodents such as ground squirrels, tree squirrels, rabbits, opossums, skunks, raccoons and more. Traps are collapsible for easy storage and made of tough steel with sensitive tigger pans to easily capture, transfer, and release rodents. Wilco's line of lure products are a perfect pair with Wilco Collapsible Live Traps to help lure them to the traps. Wilco lure products are available for gophers, rabbits, raccoons, skunks and opossums.



"Our new products allow homeowners to tackle more rodents on their own without the need of hiring professionals. We feel that our new traps and lures will allow homeowners to properly trap and remove a variety of rodents that may come to their home or garden in search of food or shelter," said Blake Hazen, owner of Wilco Distributors. "With our new products, we are capable of providing effective solutions for over 30 different rodents. We want to help homeowners and professionals with rodents and we have great products to do so."



The new live traps and rodent lures are now available on the site and can be purchased in all 50 states.

The company has also rebuilt their website to make searching for solutions more accessible and user friendly. The new site allows for searching by product type, by state, or by rodent. The shopping cart is also new and allows users to save items and check out when ready. The new website creates a simple and more efficient experience for users.



"We wanted to give customers a variety of ways to search for rodent control solutions," said Caysi Mendoza, Head of Marketing, Wilco Distributors. "Another goal was to have our website as easily accessible using a mobile device as it was from a desktop. I believe we achieved this goal and have created an overall better experience for users. We hope that users enjoy the new site."



Wilco's new line of live traps and lure products will provide effective rodent solutions for various rodents. Wilco will continue to provide quality rodent baits and equipment to both homeowners and professionals. It's no wonder Wilco Distributors, Inc. has been a trusted source for rodent control since 1973.



