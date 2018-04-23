Wilco Faessen to Join Evercore in June as a Senior Managing Director in the Firm's Investment Banking Business

Mr. Faessen has been a trusted advisor to clients in the consumer goods industry for more than two decades. He will join from Barclays where most recently he was a Managing Director in Barclays' Global Consumer Retail Group. Prior to spending the last 15 years at Barclays and Lehman Brothers, Mr. Faessen was a Vice President at Violy, Byorum and Partners, an independent M&A advisory boutique focused on Latin America. Over the course of his career, he has advised on a number of notable transactions including Monster's structured partnership with The Coca Cola Company, Asahi's acquisition of Anheuser Busch Inbev's Central and Eastern European breweries, Anheuser Busch Inbev on the sale of SABMiller's stake in MillerCoors, DS Waters on its sale to Cott, Cott on the sale of their legacy beverage business to Refresco, Happy Family on its sale to Danone, and Heinz on a balance sheet restructuring from high yield to high grade in anticipation of the Kraft acquisition.

John Weinberg, Evercore's Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, said, "Wilco has built a strong reputation as a leading advisor in the global Consumer and Retail sector, with a long and successful track record of advising clients on some of the sector's most prominent domestic and cross-border transactions. We are extraordinarily pleased to have a banker of his caliber join Evercore to help lead our Consumer and Retail coverage effort."

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's President and CEO, said, "Consumer and Retail is a large and important sector, and it has been a strategic priority of ours to build a leading franchise in these industries. We are extremely pleased that Wilco has chosen to join our Firm to lead this effort along with Adam Taetle, who joined the Firm on April 17th. Wilco's deep and complementary industry knowledge and extensive experience will enable us to continue to provide best in class service to our Consumer and Retail clients on their most important strategic and financial issues."

Evercore has advised on some of the largest and most important Consumer and Retail transactions including having advised Whole Foods on its merger with Amazon, the largest retail transaction of 2017.

Mr. Faessen has a Masters Degree in Monetary Economics from Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

Investor Contact: Jamie Easton

Head of Investor Relations, Evercore

+1.212.857.3100



Business Contact: Timothy LaLonde

COO, Investment Banking, Evercore

+1.212.857.3100



Media Contact: Dana Gorman

The Abernathy MacGregor Group, for Evercore

+1.212.371.5999

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilco-faessen-to-join-evercore-in-june-as-a-senior-managing-director-in-the-firms-investment-banking-business-300634058.html

SOURCE Evercore

Related Links

https://www.evercore.com

