WILD & WONDERFUL COUNTRY FEST Uncorks Initial Lineup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brought to you by local heroes The Davisson Brothers Band and the team behind the Carolina Country Music Fest, West Virginia's WILD & WONDERFUL COUNTRY FEST has today released its initial lineup.

Alongside previously announced headliners HANK WILLIAMS JR. and OLD DOMINION, the inaugural 2019 event will host more than 15 other artists on multiple stages and hosted by the THE DAVISSON BROTHERS BAND themselves.

Set for August 23rd-24th at Mylan Park in Morgantown, West Virginia, featured performers include DIAMOND RIO, HIGH VALLEY, SCOTTY MCCREERY, HOLLY WILLIAMS and TUCKER BEATHARD, plus rising stars like ADAM CRAIG, SEAFORTH, FILMORE and WATERLOO REVIVAL.

Exciting new talents like JOSH PHILLIPS, BISHOP GUNN, CJ SOLAR, THE JOSEPHINES, SAM WILLIAMS, GYTH RIGDON, CODY PURVIS and KYLIE FREY.

The festival will combine the authentic Appalachian culture of West Virginia with the best in country music. Attendees can enjoy a real life "Holler"– complete with a George Dickel Front Porch Pickin' Stage. Fans are invited to pick along with The Davisson Brothers' family and friends during informal jam sessions.

Fans can learn about Native American music and culture from JIM BEER and his Family Band, who will perform drum and flute presentations and lead Q&A sessions. Longtime Davisson family friend and West Virginia folk legend MIKE MORNINGSTAR will deliver multiple sets of original songs with his homemade Hickory Stick, and discuss his lifelong passions as a master woodsman and gardener. Both performers can be seen in The Davisson Brothers "Po' Boyz" video.

Fly Fishing pro CURTIS FLEMING will offer fans fly-tying tutorials as part of his hit TV show, Fly Rod Chronicles, and West Virginian old-time guitar and mandolin masters JOHNNY STAATS and ROBERT SHAFER will mesmorize attendees with lightning-fast playing and celebrated storytelling. The festival will also feature archery, axe throwing, turkey-call lessons and a Pepperoni Roll Cook Off (a longtime local favorite) – plus a Moonshine Speakeasy showcasing the area's best homemade whiskey and a Late Night Jam Stage.

Ticket packages for the WILD & WONDERFUL COUNTRY FEST are on sale now, and more information can be found at wildandwonderfulcountryfest.com.

