Wild About Sprouts Introduces New Product: Alfalfa, Broccoli, and Kale Blend To Healthy, Sustainable Superfoods Portfolio

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild About Sprouts, a flagship brand of Rä Foods, unveiled a new product to its impressive health food portfolio, Alfalfa, Broccoli, and Kale 3oz. Blend. This delicious and healthy trio mix combines crisp alfalfa, hearty kale, and nutty broccoli sprouts and is now available at key retailers including Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market and Walmart and is set to launch next month in select Whole Foods locations.

Rooted in extensive consumer research, this innovative blend of Alfalfa, Broccoli, and Kale sprouts is a direct response to the growing consumer demand for diverse, nutrient-rich, and flavorful health foods. A recent study indicated that these three varieties are among the most sought-after by health-conscious consumers. In recognizing these preferences, Wild About Sprouts has meticulously curated this blend to deliver not only the health benefits their consumers seek but also the flavors they prefer.

Like all Wild About Sprouts brands, the newest product offers a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, compounds such as sulforaphane, and other antioxidants offering a myriad of health benefits, including improved digestion, and boosted immune function, which can be powerful nutrients that support our body's natural healing processes.

"We are incredibly excited to expand nutritious offerings and flavors in our portfolio to further our consumer's health and wellness journeys," Jeff Sholl, Chairman and co-founder of Rä Foods. said. "Backed by innovative research, we continue to offer proactive and restorative superfood food options as a game-changer for wellness and human longevity."

Wild About Sprouts is pioneering the future of food safety and agricultural innovation with its unique and patented COLD-GROWN®. An industry-disruptive technology, it nurtures an environment for sprouts to grow directly in their packaging, all with no pesticides, no herbicides, and completely sustainable. Setting a new standard in food safety, this unique process eliminates pathogens and contamination, ensuring the product remains untouched until it reaches the consumer.

Because Wild About Sprouts are living (grown in their container), they offer a shelf life 2x – 3x longer than conventional sprouts, with better taste and nutrition, and their unique broccoli sprouts contain up to 100x more sulforaphane than mature broccoli crowns, which have shown to offer numerous health benefits to consumers.

About Rä Foods:

Rä Foods is a forward-thinking company passionately innovating within the wellness space through our three unique brands: Wild About Sprouts, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt, and Wild About Bread. Our mission is to enrich lives by developing wholesome, healthy and restorative food options. With a focus on human health, wellness and longevity, we are dedicated to introducing great-tasting, highly functional foods to the market, leveraging extensive research and innovation to create a future where every meal celebrates life with our nutritious offerings.

About Wild About Sprouts:

Wild About Sprouts is pioneering the future of food safety and agricultural innovation with our unique, patented cold-grown process. By growing sprouts directly in their packaging, we eliminate pathogens and ensure our products remain untouched until they reach the consumer, setting a new standard in food safety. Our sustainable, controlled environment not only conserves resources but also preserves the sprouts' high nutritional content, including the cancer-fighting compound Sulforaphane. With Wild About Sprouts, we're not just offering a product; we're leading a revolution in how food is grown, ensuring it's safe, nutritious, and sustainably produced. This is a game-changer for anyone interested in health, wellness, and cancer prevention.

