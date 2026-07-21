Wild Bill's Franchise Reaches 20 Operators, Expands Presence at Major Convention Centers

The company expanded into Cleveland, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City while growing its presence at major convention centers and event venues nationwide.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co., the mobile beverage franchise specializing in handcrafted sodas, grew from 16 franchise owners at the start of the year to 20 operators at the end of the second quarter. The brand added new franchisees in key markets, including Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Washington, D.C. and San Diego. The company remains on pace to award 10 new franchise agreements in 2026.

"We've had a strong first half of the year, and what stands out most is how quickly new franchisees are getting into business and generating revenue," said Mike Quilty, CEO of Wild Bill's. "Unlike a traditional restaurant concept that can take years to open, our operators can begin booking events and making sales almost immediately."

Wild Bill's also expanded its fleet of mobile beverage wagons. The company built five new units during the first half of the year and currently has five more in production. The system is expected to operate nearly 60 units nationwide by the end of 2026.

The brand's growth continues to be fueled by its event-focused business model, which places franchisees directly inside fairs, festivals, conventions, sporting events and private functions. Wild Bill's executes more than 500 events annually across 40 states, serving guests at many of the nation's premier live events and more than 100 of North America's leading venues, convention centers, fairgrounds and entertainment destinations.

Through long-standing partnerships with event organizers and venue operators, Wild Bill's has become a trusted year-round subcontractor at iconic facilities including the Las Vegas Convention Center, Salt Palace Convention Center, Mountain America Expo Center and Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, while continuing to expand its presence nationwide.

"We've spent years building relationships in the event industry," Quilty said. "Those relationships are opening doors to more opportunities at convention centers and major event venues across the country, and we're excited to continue building on that momentum."

Wild Bill's is projecting net system sales growth of 15% to 20% in 2026. The network executed 504 events last year and expects to service more than 600 this year. The franchise recently expanded its Item 19 financial performance representation, providing prospective franchisees with additional insight into system-wide business performance.

Franchisees are seeing growing demand for private and corporate events. Alongside fairs and festivals, many operators now book employee events, university functions, grand openings and private parties throughout the year.

"Private events have become an increasingly important part of our business," Quilty said. "Historically, we've done them, but we're putting more focus on growing that side of the business. We're seeing strong demand from corporations, universities and organizations looking for a unique experience."

As the company moves into the second half of the year, leadership is focused on franchise development, event growth and expanding its footprint within major venues across the country.

"Our goal is to continue bringing motivated entrepreneurs into the system and helping them build businesses around events that already attract thousands of customers," Quilty said. "The first half of 2026 has demonstrated that demand for this model continues to grow, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead."

About Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co.

Wild Bill's has been crafting premium, nonalcoholic craft sodas for more than 20 years, serving customers at events nationwide. With a focus on creating nostalgia-evoking flavors, Wild Bill's sodas are available online, at local retailers and at hundreds of events annually.

As a veteran-owned and operated business, Wild Bill's is dedicated to supporting veterans through meaningful employment opportunities and partnerships with veteran-focused nonprofits. For more information, visit www.drinkwildbills.com.

Media Contact:

Chad Cohen

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SOURCE Wild Bill's