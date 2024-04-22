Wild Birds Unlimited Encourages Everyone to Experience a Day in the Life of a Barred Owl Family

CARMEL, Ind., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We have "egg-citing" news! Our Barred Owl family has returned. You can visit the family here - https://www.wbu.com/owl-cam/. The live-streaming video captures the daily lives of our Barred Owl family, from first roost to final fledge. You can also view highlight videos on the page, via a link to our X (formally Twitter) social media account.

Mama Owl began checking out the box in mid-February. Papa Owl continues to bring her a variety of tasty treats, from crayfish to, oh my, blue jays! The first egg was laid on February 26, the second on the February 29 and the third egg was laid on March 3.

Now that the owlets have hatched, (the first and second eggs on March 31 and the third egg on April 2) there is a lot of activity keeping this growing family fed.

The owlets are covered with a fine down and began to beg for food moments after hatching. The young owls will leave the nest at approximately four to five weeks of age and remain in the branches of the nest tree until they are able to fly at around 10 weeks of age. There is also an exterior camera mounted to catch all the action when the owlets get ready to fledge the nest box. The siblings will stay together throughout the summer and will be fed by their parents. Then, the young will strike out on their own in early fall when the parents slowly wean them from feedings.

Wild Birds Unlimited and The Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Bird Cams team invite everyone to help name the owlets, by voting for their favorite set of names. Cast your vote by April 24.

About Wild Birds Unlimited

Wild Birds Unlimited is the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 350 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events. Listen to our podcast, Nature Centered, to learn more about feeding the birds and enjoying nature in your backyard. Episodes can be found here, https://www.wbu.com/podcast. Visit our website and shop online at www.wbu.com. To learn how you can open your own Wild Birds Unlimited, visit www.wbufranchise.com.

SOURCE Wild Birds Unlimited