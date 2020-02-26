Wild Birds Unlimited to Champion the National Wildlife Federation's Certified Wildlife Habitat Program

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American bird population has decreased by 2.9 billion breeding adults, a net loss of 29% over the last half-century.* Scientists have identified habitat loss as the biggest reason for the decline. Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shops encourage everyone to stop in and learn how they can create a bird and wildlife-friendly habitat in their own backyard, on their porch or patio or even a grand estate. It's fun and easier than you might think!

"First, I want to say how proud we are to once again partner with the National Wildlife Federation and to Champion the Certified Wildlife Habitat® program. Together we can create change. It only takes five simple steps in your own space to create beneficial habitat for birds and wildlife. We are a local community resource to help you create a better place for birds and wildlife to live," stated Jim Carpenter, CEO and founder of Wild Birds Unlimited.

Five Simple Steps

Provide one or more of the following elements to create a bird and wildlife-friendly habitat. Once you are done, you can reward yourself with recognition from the National Wildlife Federation. Go online, to learn more - www.wbu.com/certify-your-yard

Food

Include native plants in your yard to provide song birds with natural food sources. You can attract a greater number and variety of birds by offering a consistent, reliable supplemental food source in the form of a bird feeder filled with a quality seed blend. Creating a bird feeding station with a variety of foods and various bird feeders will bring you many hours of bird watching enjoyment.

Water

Birds need clean, reliable water sources for drinking and bathing throughout the year. Water can attract as many birds to your yard or patio as a food. Often, you will attract birds that do not normally visit your bird feeders.

Cover

Birds need protective cover for times of rest, social interaction and as a retreat from foul weather and predators. Landscaping for the ideal wildlife habitat should use native plants ranging in size and density.

A Place to Raise Young

The same native plants that provide food and cover can provide safe areas for many species of wildlife to mate, build nests and raise their families. But, with the increased loss of natural habitat, many cavity-nesting birds are having trouble finding homes. By providing bird houses, you will encourage birds to raise their young in your yard.

Sustainability Practices

The idea of a flawless lawn may be a thing of the past. A few weeds and insects are a small price to pay - better for the environment and the birds. Maintaining your landscape in a sustainable, environmentally-friendly way ensures that the soil, air, and water that native wildlife (and people) rely upon stay clean and healthy.

"Anyone, anywhere can restore wildlife habitat right in their own yards and communities," said NWF Naturalist David Mizejewski. "Whether you garden in a suburban yard, an urban area or a rural plot of land, you can make a difference for local wildlife. Creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat garden is fun, easy and makes a real difference for neighborhood wildlife. It's the perfect grassroots way to think globally and act locally and help birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife," he added.

About Wild Birds Unlimited

Wild Birds Unlimited is the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 340 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events. Wild Birds Unlimited has consistently ranked in the top 10 in the overall category for more than ten years on Franchise Business Review's prestigious Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Visit our website and shop online at www.wbu.com. To learn how you can open your own Wild Birds Unlimited, visit www.wbufranchise.com.

About National Wildlife Federation

For over 80 years, the National Wildlife Federation has been uniting all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly changing world. With more than one-third of U.S. fish and wildlife species at risk of extinction in the coming decades, the National Wildlife Federation is on the ground in seven regions across the country, collaborating with 52 state and territory affiliates to reverse the crisis and ensure wildlife thrive. Since 1973, our Garden for Wildlife movement has mobilized millions to create habitat where they live across 240,000 Certified Wildlife Habitat® locations. The National Wildlife Federation is proud to partner with Wild Birds Unlimited as our Habitat Champion in 2020.

* https://www.3billionbirds.org/findings

