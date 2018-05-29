Wild Calling! Pet Foods Acquired By Barkstrong

Initially founded in 2012 by the Petersen family as Natural Pet Marketplace, Wild Calling prides itself in pets before profits. "We want to make money," said Tim Petersen, "but we want to do it the right way. We want to know we're giving our four footed friends the best food we're capable of creating." Wild Calling provides free-range culture and high quality nutritional products that are all natural and grain free.

Known for their exotic lines of kangaroo and alligator, the currently available product line includes, Western Plains Stampede Turkey GF, Western Plains Stampede Rabbit + Sweet Potato, Western Plains Turkey + Sweet Potato, Xotic Rabbit, Chicken Coop, Western Plains Beef, Country Best Pork, Shepherds Choice Lamb, Rainbow River Salmon, Mountain Lake Duck, Turkey Trot, Cabin Fever Chicken, Trot-N-Tommy Turkey, and Triple Delight.

Available through Pet Speciality, the acquisition provides distribution in Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Illinois, and Western Canada.

Wild Calling is also available for purchase online.

Wild Calling! Pet Foods (http://www.wildcalling.com) is a US brand of premium dog and cat foods.

