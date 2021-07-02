Wild Card Sports™ Projected as Next Unicorn in Gaming

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study validates the potential for Wild Card Sports to become a multi-billion company, according to Hank Werronen, Co-Founder and President of the gaming and entertainment company.

The study by John Zogby Strategies of 1000 fantasy gamers in the U.S. and Canada included players from the 5 leading fantasy sites — CBS, Yahoo, ESPN, Draft Kings and Fan Duel. It found that 70% were definitely/very likely to play Wild Card Sports.

Wild Card Clubhouse Key

"Based on the study, we can realistically project 20 million to 30 million members, each playing 3 different sports a year. This does not take into account exponential growth," said Werronen. "With our business model, we are confident that Wild Card Sports will be a real money maker. We are now seeking additional investors and partners with gaming experience to bring the game to market in the next year."

About the Game

The format for Wild Card Sports is the same for all major team sports. Each sport has a panel of five famous Professional Athletes who play the game each week and make appearances at special events and in "Chat with the Pros" programs.

Players compete for large cash prizes based on the points they earn by correctly picking teams, by beating the Pros and by earning bonuses for playing wild cards on their selections.

For every four seasons played of any sport, win or lose, players earn an ownership stake in the company. They also get a Wild Card Clubhouse Key that comes with special perks like discounts on season passes, invitations to special events and deals from sponsors. With Wild Card Sports, members are more than players, they're owners.

Wild Card Sports™ has a patent pending for the game.

About Wild Card Sports

Wild Card Sports™ was founded in March 2021 by Hank Werronen and Allen Kay. They worked together to develop, launch and build the Humana Health Plan when Hank was the COO of the venture, now a $50 billion enterprise.

https://www.wildcardsports.games

About John Zogby Strategies

The world-renowned firm provides a wide range of research and advisory services to clients across the globe. It was founded by pollster, author and trend-spotter John Zogby and his sons Jeremy and Benjamin. https://johnzogbystrategies.com/

Contact:

Hank Werronen

[email protected]

202-997-1822

SOURCE Wild Card Sports

Related Links

http://www.wildcardsports.games

