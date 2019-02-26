Wild Earth Intros New Flavors of Koji Cultured Protein Dog Treats

BERKELEY, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Earth, Inc. , a startup reinventing pet food with biotech, today introduced two new flavors of Good Protein Dog Snacks with Koji – banana-cinnamon and strawberry-beet. The new treats were "focus dogged" and approved by adoptable dogs at Rocket Dog Rescue , an all-volunteer nonprofit saving homeless and abandoned pets from overcrowded Bay Area shelters.

Like Wild Earth's original peanut butter snacks, the new products offer all ten essential amino acids plus omega 3/6/9 fatty acids and prebiotics to support healthy digestion. Bananas are a source of potassium, magnesium, and vitamins B6 and C, while cinnamon may support periodontal functions by promoting a proper balance of oral flora. Strawberries are full of antioxidants, fiber, and vitamin C, and may boost immune function. Beets are a rich source of phytonutrients to help support heart and liver function, and contain folate, manganese, potassium, and copper.

All three new flavors are available online and in select stores, in time for Wild Earth's appearance on the ABC hit "Shark Tank." The episode is scheduled to air Sunday, March 17.

"Bananas, strawberries, and beets can be healthy and fun additions to a dog's diet, and are naturally low in fat and calories," said Wild Earth chief veterinary officer Dr. Ernie Ward. "We've taken these benefits and added them to high-protein Koji for a snack without the drawbacks of pet foods derived from animal agriculture and without the harmful eco-impact."

"Our customers and their dogs have been asking for more flavors, and as a foster parent for Rocket Dog Rescue the opinion of all of those good boys and good girls matters a lot to me," said Wild Earth CEO Ryan Bethencourt. "It took many treats, and many belly rubs, but we got an overwhelming wags up for the new flavors!"

Eco-friendly and renewably sourced, Koji (Aspergillus oryzae) has been used in Asian foods for millennia and is prized for its umami-rich flavor foodies – both human and canine – love. Wild Earth cultivates Koji in fermentation tanks with proprietary technology to optimize it for nutritional content, texture, and flavor, then adds healthy, familiar ingredients like flax, oats, and green tea. Because it is produced safely in Wild Earth's laboratory, not a slaughterhouse, Koji lacks risks associated with animal-based proteins such as antibiotics, growth hormones, or other contaminants, and reduces the toll on the planet – 25-30 percent of meat's environmental impact in the U.S. is attributed to pet food.

Wild Earth treats are sold in five-ounce bags online at WildEarth.com , Amazon.com , at select brick-and-mortar retail stores, and wholesale to pet food retailers.

About Wild Earth

Like food innovators creating cultured meats for human consumption, biotech startup Wild Earth is developing clean high-protein pet foods that are healthier, better for the environment, and more humane than conventional products. Wild Earth is built by pioneers in cellular agriculture led by chief science officer Ron Shigeta, Ph.D., an experienced business team led by chief executive officer Ryan Bethencourt, and Dr. Ernie Ward, known as "America's Pet Advocate." Investors include Felicis Ventures, Blue Horizon, Mars Petcare, VegInvest, Macro Ventures, Stray Dog Capital, Founders Fund, and Thiel Capital. The company is headquartered in Berkeley, Calif. For more information visit www.wildearth.com .

SOURCE Wild Earth, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wildearth.com

