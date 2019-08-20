Wild Earth Launches World's First High-Protein, Meat-Free Dog Food at SuperZoo

Wild Earth has already gained widespread acclaim from pet owners and investors with a successful line of meat-free pet treats and has set their sights on creating 100% nutritionally complete pet food that rivals the highest-quality animal-based foods on the market but also breaks the grip of factory farming and its ruinous effect on the health of our pets and the environment.

Wild Earth's dog food will be available in independent pet food retailers nationwide starting in September 2019, with United Pacific Pet (UPP) serving as the exclusive distributor in California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii. The product can also be purchased online at https://wildearth.com .

A recent UCLA study calculated that the production of dog and cat food generates the equivalent of 64 million tons of carbon dioxide per year resulting in 25-30% of the environmental impact of meat consumption in the United States. Wild Earth's paradigm-shifting pet food replaces factory-farmed meat with yeast proteins that provide the 10 essential amino acids that dogs require without the harmful effects of meat production.

"The effects of meat production on the environment are well-documented and utterly unsustainable, and pet food is a large part of the problem. The irony is that there is a better way, dogs can thrive on a clean, plant-based diet," said Wild Earth CEO Ryan Bethencourt. "When we set out to make the healthiest food for our pets and the environment, we knew we had to look past meat. We're of course also animal lovers, so kind, cruelty-free nutrition that avoids lab animal testing is of utmost importance to us."

Wild Earth's clean protein formula is the industry's first dog food that uses yeast protein as the main ingredient, a unique, major source of dietary fiber that's absent in animal meat and highly lacking in conventional dog foods. Thus, the formula provides a clean protein source with an added nutritional boost.

The veterinarian-developed food offers 31% complete proteins in every scoop and a natural umami (meaty) taste that dogs love. By utilizing 100% purposeful ingredients — oats, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, blueberries, pumpkin, spinach — dogs are treated to healthy fibers, vitamins, antioxidants, chloride and potassium. And these sources provide energy, heart health, immune system support, better digestion and nutrient absorption, among other key benefits. There are also no artificial preservatives or flavors and no corn, soy or rice in Wild Earth's formula.

Wild Earth has secured more than $16 million in funding thus far including a Series A round led by VegInvest announced earlier this year, and $550,000 from Mark Cuban , owner of the Dallas Mavericks and judge on ABC's Shark Tank.

"I invested in Wild Earth because they have the potential to transform the Pet Food industry just like Beyond Meat has transformed the meat industry," said Cuban. "The release of their first flagship product, a clean, high protein dog food, is a huge milestone for the whole pet food industry."

Yeast-based proteins, known to grow easily at scale and require radically fewer resources than meat, are approved by the Association of American Feed Control Officials and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as safe for dogs. Yeast provides all the nutritional benefits of meat, without the negative impact on the environment.

"A common misconception is that dogs need animal meat in their diet, but what they truly need is protein. And protein is readily available to dogs from a variety of plant and fungi-based sources. In fact, many would be surprised to learn that the fungal proteins used by Wild Earth contain more protein per gram than beef," said Wild Earth Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Ernie Ward.

About Wild Earth

Wild Earth is a sustainable, biotech-driven pet food company on a mission — to make dog food better. Similar to food innovators creating cultured protein for human consumption, Wild Earth is developing clean, plant and fungi-based proteins for our pets that are healthier, better for the environment, and more humane than conventional products. Looking to transform the pet food industry by way of meat-free alternatives, Wild Earth is led by cellular agriculture pioneers and an experienced business team comprised of chief executive officer Ryan Bethencourt and chief veterinary officer Dr. Ernie Ward, also known as "America's Pet Advocate." The company has received $16 million in funding thus far from investors that include VegInvest, Felicis Ventures, Mark Cuban, Mars Petcare, Stray Dog Capital, Founders Fund, and Thiel Capital. The company is headquartered in Berkeley, California. For more information visit www.wildearth.com.

