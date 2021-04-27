WILD ELEMENTS Foundation Launches With Unprecedented Approach to Investing in Women Conservation Leaders

New foundation to flip environmental giving on its head. Tweet this

"We are wildly different by design," said WILD ELEMENTS Foundation Board Member and CEO of WILD ELEMENTS Nikki Eslami. "Women are on the front lines in the fight to save our planet. We can and must disrupt the status quo by finding ways to feed into their work which is directly impacting local communities for the better. Plus, by partnering women innovators with women advocates, we can elevate solutions through education, inspiration, and activation."

WILD ELEMENTS Foundation will use the power of storytelling to raise the voices of women pioneers paving their own sustainable path forward, changing the world one brilliant program at a time. Deemed WILD Innovators by the Foundation, ten women-led projects from across the globe will be partnered with WILD Advocates (artists and influencers) who will utilize their digital platforms to bring much-needed awareness to new audiences. Together, they will accelerate change by sparking conversations, forming the foundation of a conscious community, and building a movement. Each WILD Innovator is receiving a two-year, $100,000 grant for her work. Each WILD Advocate is donating her time and voice to raise awareness. (See below for the inaugural list of WILD Innovators and WILD Advocates.)

Beyond these initial investments, WILD ELEMENTS Foundation is also making grants to seven conservation programs at world-renowned organizations pursuing narrative, cultural, and policy change. Initial partners include MIT Solve (2021 Resilient Ecosystems Global Challenge), National Resources Defense Council (NRDC)'s Rewrite the Future Program, One Earth, The Recycling Partnership, the Rodale Institute, Women's Earth Alliance, and Wildlife Conservation Network.

The WILD ELEMENTS Foundation is led by President and Board Member, Heidi Nel, alongside its Board of Directors which includes WILD ELEMENTS Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Nikki Eslami, WILD ELEMENTS Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Rob Sebastian, National Center for Family Philanthropy (NCFP) President and CEO, Nick Tedesco, and former Deputy General Counsel for the White House Council on Environmental Quality, Brandi Colander.

WILD Innovators and WILD Advocates: (Visit here for full program details)

Innovators:

Richelle Thomas , United States (Protect Medicinal Plants at the University of Arizona )

, (Protect Medicinal Plants at the ) Abigail Williams and Jayne Goss , United Kingdom (Farm Urban)

, (Farm Urban) Erika Allen and Laurell Sims, United States (Urban Growers Collective)

Dr. Krithi Karanth, India (Centre for Wildlife Studies)

(Centre for Wildlife Studies) Genesis Butler , United States (Youth Climate Save)

, United States (Youth Climate Save) Sheila Funnell , Kenya (Grevy's Zebra Trust)

, (Grevy's Zebra Trust) Rosamira Guillen, Colombia (Proyecto Titi)

(Proyecto Titi) Resson Kantai Duff, Kenya (Ewaso Lions)

(Ewaso Lions) Dr. Adriana Verges , Australia (Operation Posidonia at UNSW Sydney)

, (Operation Posidonia at UNSW Sydney) Dominique Goncalves , Mozambique (Gorongosa National Park Elephant Ecology Program)

Advocates:

Nathalie Kelley and Blu Hunt

Radhi Devlukia Shetty

AnnaSophia Robb

Stefanie Giesinger

Leona Lewis

Marisol Nichols

Isabella Gomez

Elizabeth Gillies

Jamie Chung

About WILD ELEMENTS FOUNDATION:

The WILD ELEMENTS Foundation, a conscious catalyst for change, accelerates efforts to restore our global ecosystem. The Foundation is fueled by the Power of Three—a symbiotic union between Animalkind, Humankind, and Plantkind™, because one can't thrive without the other.

Intentionally designed to disrupt philanthropy, the Foundation aims to shift power and vital resources to women, indigenous communities, and people of color on the frontlines of conservation. By diversifying funding and leveraging creative storytelling, the Foundation makes every grant exponentially more impactful--advancing and scaling environmental change.

