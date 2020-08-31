Wild Florida becomes Central Florida's largest family-owned adventure park!

KENANSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Florida Airboats, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari announces a massive new expansion to its facility. Wild Florida acquired a 185-acre plot of land adjacent to their Drive-thru Safari Park, making it the largest family-owned adventure park in Central Florida.

The 185-acres of pristine Florida landscape borders its current 85-acre Drive-thru Safari Park, with plans to expand, allowing guests to see more exotic and native wildlife than ever before. In addition to the more than 150 animals already on property, Wild Florida plans to expand their existing herds of wildlife and introduce many more rescued and relocated animals.

Wild Florida Airboats, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari, which opened on Lake Cypress in 2010, focuses on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. Starting off with a 14-acre Gator Park and airboat tours, the Wild Florida family is excited for the next chapter in their business.

"This beautiful property will be an incredible experience for our guests," says Ranier Munns, co-owner of Wild Florida. "Florida summers can be brutally hot. Our vision has been to create an easier way to explore the beauty of natural Florida and learn about wildlife around the world from your air conditioned car."

Admission to Wild Florida's Drive-thru Safari Park is $29 per adult and $25 per child, but Florida residents can enjoy more than 150 exotic and native animals for $20 per adult and $15 per child. Admission to the Gator Park is included for any guest who purchases an airboat tour, visits the Drive-thru Safari or experiences an animal encounter. Learn more about Wild Florida's offerings at WildFL.com .

The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

