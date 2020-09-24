Wild Florida celebrates 10 years of adventure with free weekday Gator Park admission

KENANSVILLE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Florida Airboats, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari celebrates 10 years of airboats, animal encounters, and adventure by giving everyone free weekday admission to their Gator Park through the month of October with a canned food donation.

2020 marks Wild Florida's 10th anniversary of airboat tours, animal encounters and safari expeditions. To celebrate years of continued expansion and success, Wild Florida is offering free weekday Gator Park admission to everyone that brings a canned food donation throughout the 10th month of the year, October. With tin and aluminum traditionally being associated with a 10th anniversary, Wild Florida plans to collect much needed canned food donations for local charities. These canned food items will be donated to local food pantries to help families in need.

Wild Florida Airboats, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010, with a focus on educating individuals about Central Florida's natural resources. Starting off with a 14-acre Gator Park and airboat tours, Wild Florida's mission continues to educate guests on protecting and conserving Florida's diverse ecosystem by offering noninvasive, immersive airboat tours throughout the Everglades and hands-on animal interactions to help connect guests with Florida's ecosystem.

"Hard to believe 10 years have gone by," says Sam Haught co-owner and founder of Wild Florida. "We had a vision of bigger things to come, but none of us thought Wild Florida would be a 285 acre adventure park in such a short time. Mostly we're thankful to everyone that has helped us make it happen. "

Admission to Wild Florida's Gator Park is $10 per adult and $8 per child and Florida residents can enjoy the Gator Park for just $5 per adult and per child. On weekdays during the month of October, Gator Park admission will be free for everyone, regardless of residency. Wild Florida offers a variety of interactive experiences, hands-on animal encounters, and adventure packages that let guests explore Florida's natural wildlife. Learn more about Wild Florida's offerings at WildFL.com .

Contact Sam Haught, Co-owner at Wild Florida

[email protected]

407-957-3135

SOURCE Wild Florida

Related Links

https://wildfloridairboats.com

