Wild Florida, the Exclusive Attraction for Albino Gator Breeding, is Thrilled to Welcome a New Baby Albino Gator!

KENANSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Florida is excited to announce the hatching of a rare albino alligator at its Gator Park. This latest addition to the park's wild and exotic animal family followed a careful 60-day incubation period led by their dedicated Croc Squad.

Wild Florida is proud to be the only attraction in the world with a successful albino alligator breeding program, marking this as their third successful hatching.

"With the hard work and dedication of our Croc Squad, we worked together to produce one perfect healthy albino alligator hatchling this season," said Andrew Ayala on the Croc Squad. "We are most proud of the parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, who continue to beat the odds and be a one-of-a-kind experience for guests."

Throughout the egg incubation period, Wild Florida kept the albino eggs in a climate-controlled room only accessible to the Croc Squad. The eggs were held in an incubator while under careful watch by the Croc Squad. While it's nearly impossible to have albino gators reach maturity in the wild, Wild Florida is dedicated to providing animals with the best environment possible so they can thrive.

Parent albino gators, Snowflake and Blizzard, have been with Wild Florida for seven years, and the pair's last hatching was in the Summer of 2022.

The new baby albino gator will make its debut at Wild Florida's Gator Park after a month of maturity. For now, you can see parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, Monday through Saturday in their exhibit or in the unique Albino Gator encounter, where you can take the role of an animal trainer and see their behaviors. Wild Florida offers discounted rates for Florida residents; all information can be found at WildFL.com.

