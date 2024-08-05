The campaign "Cook With Wild Fork", which serves as a consumer introduction to the brand, aims to capture how everyone, from meal planners to grill enthusiasts to culinary explorers, can cook with Wild Fork every single day

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Fork , the meat and seafood market built on the purpose of nourishing a better life, today unveiled its inaugural brand campaign across the U.S. and Canada - "Cook With Wild Fork." As Wild Fork's first North American campaign, this launch marks a new era for the modern-day meat and seafood market, building on the brand's mission to change the way people shop for and eat protein.

Wild Fork Invites Everyone to Cook at Home With First-Ever Brand Campaign

Capturing the essence of everyday cooks, the "Cook With Wild Fork" campaign highlights the messy, imperfect, but wild and beautiful nature of cooking. Wild Fork believes that cooking is about more than just what goes onto the plate; it's about the people you feed and the moments you share with family and friends.

The campaign illustrates this emotionally-driven approach with creative components showcasing how cooking with Wild Fork is a feast for the senses. From the smell of garlic sautéing in butter, to the bright orange of a salmon filet, the sizzle of a roast searing, and the feel of a pinch of salt between your fingers, the brand's newest assets demonstrate the sensory experience that cooking brings to the table (literally).

"We are thrilled to introduce our debut brand campaign," said Jenny Chen, Head of Marketing, Wild Fork. "The concept stems from Wild Fork's firm conviction that cooking is an inclusive experience, open to all, regardless of expertise or preference. Whether you're just starting out or a seasoned gourmand, our mission is to celebrate the joy of cooking, engaging all five senses on your culinary adventure. "

"Featured in the campaign are"the widest variety of over 700+ products, meat and seafood, that are designed for everyday protein needs", said Daniel Henderson, Head of Product Development. The campaign showcases quality staples fit for everyday home chefs looking to source best-quality ingredients: chicken, beef, burgers, ribs, sausages, and seafood, alongside irresistible favorites like mac & cheese, lasagna, and empanadas. Grill enthusiasts can anticipate a mouthwatering array of cuts such as tomahawks, ribeyes, succulent ribs, and Wagyu beef. Meanwhile, for the adventurous explorers, Wild Fork showcases everything from the finest tuna to truly wild game, from escargot to octopus, promising a culinary voyage from the comfort of your own kitchen. Additionally, the campaign spotlight's Wild Fork's flash freezing technology, which keeps protein fresher, longer.

To align with the brand's reach, the campaign will run across a variety of channels. Paid media will focus on digital video, digital and traditional out-of-home (OOH) advertising, and digital advertising on platforms such as Google (Display, YouTube, Search), Meta, and TikTok. Additionally, the campaign will feature email marketing, social media, grassroots efforts, store activations, and more. Two campaign videos can be seen here and here .

With photography shot by Laura Murray and film directed by the Monster Artist Duo - Fabian & Bastian, the campaign is a collaboration between Wild Fork, Modest, Rebolucion, Other and Vokal. For media inquiries, please contact:

ABOUT WILD FORK

Built on the purpose of nourishing a better life, Wild Fork sets out to transform the way we shop for and consume protein. Expertly curated by a team of professionals, including a team of professionals who love food, and culinary trained chefs, Wild Fork guarantees top-quality products through blast freezing at peak freshness. By controlling every step of the supply chain, from farm to fork, and minimizing food waste, Wild Fork offers market - competitive prices without compromising on quality, making it possible for everyday protein needs. Complemented by a variety of curated accompaniments, Wild Fork's offerings cater to daily culinary experience, from weeknight dinners to special occasions. With stores in key states e.g. Florida, NYC, California, Texas, Chicago, and Toronto in Canada, and shipping centers, Wild Fork ensures that its commitment to quality reaches every corner of the country. For more information visit www.wildforkfoods.com .

