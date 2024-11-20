Wild Fork Invites Everyone to Join Forces to Combat Holiday Hunger on Their 2nd Annual National Donation Day

Through an ambitious goal to donate over 5000 pounds of protein to food banks across the U.S. and Canada, Wild Fork is committed to communities impacted by food insecurity.

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by its purpose of "Nourishing A Better Life," Wild Fork, the meat and seafood market, is excited to announce its 2nd Annual National Donation Day, taking place on Thursday, November 21st across our 57 stores. This year, Wild Fork invites customers and communities across the United States and Canada to join in a unified effort to combat hunger during the holiday season by supporting food banks and organizations dedicated to addressing food insecurity.

Wild Fork Celebrates Second Annual National Donation Day

To make an even more impactful contribution, Wild Fork has set an ambitious goal to donate over 5,000 pounds of high-quality protein to those in need. By offering feature items for purchase in stores, Wild Fork will ensure that every item bought on this day will be donated directly to community-based organizations serving those facing food scarcity. Doubling the impact of each purchase, Wild Fork will match the total pounds contributed by customers, making a powerful and collective effort to help curb holiday hunger.

"We are deeply committed to making a positive difference in the communities we serve, especially during a time when many individuals and families are in a time of need," said Olga Gonzalez, CEO of Wild Fork Foods USA & Canada. "Our goal goes beyond providing meals; we aim to deliver hearty, nutritious food to those who might otherwise go without, and we're grateful to have our customers and employees unite with us in this initiative."

A key component of this effort is Wild Fork's #ForkiesForGood employer branding initiative, where corporate and in-store teams work side by side to engage with local communities in a meaningful way. Wild Fork employees, referred to as "Forkies," will volunteer at the stores on National Donation Day, enhancing the shopping experience and celebrating the spirit of giving together.

Wild Fork is proud to partner with several reputable food organizations, including The Caring Place, Philabundance, Long Island Cares, Cherry Hill Food Pantry, Community Foodbank of NJ, North Texas Food Bank, Abound Food Care, and Second Harvest in Canada. By teaming up with these trusted community-based organizations, Wild Fork can ensure the safe handling and efficient distribution of donations, reaching the people who need them the most.

Join us on this important day and help us make the holiday season a time of nourishment, support, and hope for all!

ABOUT WILD FORK

Built on the purpose of Nourishing a Better Life, Wild Fork sets out to transform the way we shop for and consume protein. Expertly curated by a team of professionals, including a team of professionals who love food, and culinary trained chefs, Wild Fork guarantees top-quality products through blast freezing at peak freshness. By controlling every step of the supply chain, from farm to fork, and minimizing food waste, Wild Fork offers market-competitive prices without compromising on quality, making it possible for everyday protein needs. Complemented by a variety of curated accompaniments, Wild Fork's offerings cater to daily culinary experience, from weeknight dinners to special occasions. With stores in key states e.g. Florida, NYC, California, Texas, Chicago, and Toronto in Canada, and shipping centers, Wild Fork ensures that its commitment to quality reaches every corner of the country. For more information visit www.wildforkfoods.com .

