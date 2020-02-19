Wild Hair Creations Make Troll Dolls Cool Again

Their newest line, Party Animals offers three collectible figures: G.O.P. Elephant , Democrat Donkey and Independent Eagle . Individually packaged with fun, creative stories and branding, these guys are sure to be the life of the party! Whether politically left, right or center, there is an option for everyone to rep their own party.

Wild Hair Creations' parent company, Design Master Associates, will also showcase toys from their catalog of Revolutionary War, Civil War and Pirate themed products. Design Masters has specialized in custom product development for over 37 years. They work with many of the nation's greatest museums and historic locations, such as Mount Vernon, The White House Historical Society, Statue of Liberty and many more.

"Our business has specialized in custom product development for over 37 years," says Design Masters President, Byron Whitehurst. "If we don't sell it, we can make it!"

Wild Hair Creations will be a new vendor at the North American International Toy Fair in New York located at booth 4329 in Hall 1E of the Javits Center. Meet members of their design team and see what they can do for you! If you won't be attending the Toy Fair this year and are interested in learning more, they can be reached at (757) 566-8500 or sales@designmasters.com.

Media Contact:

Phil Bochman, Sales & Marketing Associate

philbochman@designmasters.com

(D) 757-566-8500 ext. 297

(C) 757-969-7506

About Wild Hair Creations:

Wild Hair Creations®, a division of Design Master Associates, Incorporated® is dedicated to creating collectible concepts that are fun, quirky, humorous, and a bit on the zany side. It all started in 2017, with a keen sense of humor and political moment that simply couldn't be ignored. That sense of humor led to the creation of Wild Hair Creations' first product: The Collectible President Trump Troll. Its success quickly led to many other products, such as Defcon Mania, Creatures of Legends & Lore and Party Animals.

SOURCE Design Master Associates, Inc.

