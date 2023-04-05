Wild Horse Labs® Inc.'s Growth Accelerator group just started its ninth year in business

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO and IRVINE, Calif. and OCEANSIDE, Calif. , April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate this nine-year milestone, it has just launched a new and complementary set of do-it-yourself resources and / or one-on-one advisory services for owners and managers of startups, emerging, and small businesses. These resources help them assess their current business performance, learn new strategies, then create action plans for profitable growth.

The first featured online, self-paced video course being introduced is Financial Training. These eight videos will save countless business owners thousands of dollars by avoiding major mistakes by learning how to monetize their profit and loss statement. To register for this program: Financial Training – Let No Moss Grow. You will have access to all business spreadsheets, e-classes, internet marketing videos, sales letters, profitable headlines, proven marketing material strategies, business training articles and tips, and much more. You will also receive 1 year of access to Let No Moss Grow Academy's premium content.

About Wild Horse Labs Inc.

When you need Expertise - Connections – Money

Wild Horse Labs Inc. is a leader in advising small and medium businesses how to grow profitably, with leadership development support. Our company provides entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses, with customized solutions they need to assess and grow their businesses, including interactive coaching, resources, and online support. Wild Horse Labs, Inc.'s business growth system combines the latest research in both online and offline marketing, with proven and tested strategies to give every small-business owner the best opportunities for achieving success.

Founded by Mike Miller, Wild Horse Labs Inc. is based in Oceanside, Los Angeles, Irvine, and San Diego California, and has advised and coached 100's of businesses worldwide, in person or virtually.

For more information: www.wildhorselabs.com.

SOURCE Wild Horse Labs Inc