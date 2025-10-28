Wild Moose Emerges from Stealth with $7 Million Seed Round to Redefine Site Reliability Engineering with AI

AI-powered platform accelerates root cause analysis and empowers engineers to resolve incidents faster and with greater accuracy

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Moose , the AI-powered Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) platform acting as a first responder for production incidents, today announced its emergence from stealth with $7 million in seed funding. The round was led by iAngels, with participation from Y Combinator, F2 Venture Capital, Maverick Ventures, and others. The company is also backed by a distinguished group of angel investors representing the forefront of AI research and reliability engineering, including Joel Pobar (AI researcher at Meta Superintelligence Labs, formerly Anthropic), Jeremy Edberg (Founding SRE at Reddit & Netflix) and Arash Ferdowski (Co-Founder of Dropbox).

Founded in 2023 by Yasmin Dunsky (CEO), Roei Schuster (CTO), and Tom Tytunovich (VP R&D), Wild Moose is pioneering a new category of AI-first responders for incident response. The platform automates triage, gathers context across fragmented observability and collaboration tools, pinpoints root causes, and recommends next best actions, all in real time, and under one minute. Early customers including Wix, Redis, GoFundMe, and Lemonade are already leveraging Wild Moose to shrink mean time to resolution (MTTR) by up to 80%, while reducing alert fatigue and freeing engineers to focus on building rather than firefighting.

"We were early to see the opportunity to apply generative AI to incident response, even before ChatGPT launched," said Yasmin Dunsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Wild Moose. "Root cause analysis is one of the hardest problems in engineering, and in a critical workflow there's no room for hallucinations or half-baked solutions. We know that there is no tolerance for generic recommendations and that developers want a tool that understands their system at least as well as they do. Wild Moose leverages the benefits of AI without compromising the control that engineering teams need, providing hyper-personalized, accurate, explainable results that engineers can trust, even in the most complex systems. We are deeply grateful to our investors for backing us in this mission."

Most tools in incident management stop at alerting, correlation, or summarization. Wild Moose goes further, it conducts a structured investigation. On alert, the platform automatically gathers logs, metrics, traces, recent code changes, and incident history. It then cross-references anomalies, validates hypotheses against raw telemetry, determines the root causes, and then provides the steps that need to be taken. Instead of overwhelming teams with imprecise and generic recommendations and new user interfaces, Wild Moose surfaces the bottom line directly into Slack or Teams, where engineers already work, acting as another team member rather than another tool to manage. Wild Moose continuously codifies tribal knowledge into dynamic, self-updating playbooks that evolve with every incident and improves over time. The platform was built enterprise-first, with SOC 2–compliant controls, read-only integrations, in-memory data processing, and end-to-end encryption to ensure sensitive data is never exposed. The result is an SRE platform that delivers speed, accuracy, and trust at once, a combination rarely achieved in incident response.

The new funding will be used to scale operations, expand product development, and accelerate go-to-market efforts. After achieving impressive results with enterprise customers and proving to be extremely reliable in high-stakes tasks, Wild Moose will continue to build out its go-to-market team and invest in business development to deepen adoption among global enterprises where reliability, uptime, and resilience are directly tied to revenue and reputation.

"Wild Moose represents a new era in engineering," said Mor Assia, Founding Partner at iAngels. "As teams increasingly leverage AI to develop and deploy faster, reliability becomes the foundation of trust between businesses and their customers. Wild Moose acts as the AI member of the R&D team, one that never sleeps, never misses a signal, and ensures consistency and quality at every step. It's the silent force that protects uptime and performance, preventing the costly disruptions that can impact both revenue and reputation. We see it as a true competitive advantage, the game changing kind of technology every company will soon rely on to maintain excellence at scale."

"I've spent enough time in the trenches at Reddit and Netflix to know what actually matters when things are on fire," said Jeremy Edberg, angel investor in Wild Moose and founding SRE at Reddit and Netflix. "Most observability tools just throw more dashboards at you, but Wild Moose actually learns how your systems work and acts like having another senior engineer on call. It's not just summarizing logs, it's connecting the dots between your code changes, your metrics, and that weird spike at 3 a.m. When you're trying to keep a site up for millions of users, you need tools that think like engineers, not just tools that generate pretty graphs. That's what Wild Moose gets right."

About Wild Moose

Wild Moose is an AI-powered Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) platform that helps engineering teams resolve production incidents faster and with less effort. Acting as a first responder, Wild Moose automates triage, gathers context across tools, identifies root causes, and recommends next steps in real time. By reducing downtime, minimizing alert fatigue, and converting tribal knowledge into dynamic playbooks, Wild Moose enables organizations to maintain reliability at scale, without expanding on-call burden or headcount. Led by three technical co-founders - Yasmin Dunsky, Roei Schuster, and Tom Tytunovich - the company combines deep expertise in AI, reliability, and large-scale distributed systems. CTO Roei Schuster holds a Ph.D. from Cornell University specializing in Large Language Models, bringing cutting-edge academic insight into the design of Wild Moose's intelligent investigation engine. To read publications by Roei Schuster, click here . Backed by Maverick, F2, iAngels and Y Combinator and trusted by companies including Wix, Redis, GoFundMe, Lemonade, and many others, Wild Moose is redefining incident response with speed, accuracy, and intelligence. To learn more, visit www.wildmoose.ai or contact Wild Moose at [email protected] .

