'Wild Places and Shapes Influence My Work, Like the Sun and Wind Over Coastal Waters' - Artist Jenny Szita Delivers Natural Themes in Abstract, Opens Virtual Gallery of Original Paintings, Giclée and Bespoke Giclée Art

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Jenny Szita (https://www.jennyszita.com/) officially announced the opening of her online gallery, offering an exclusive collection of fine abstract art, giclée archival prints, and bespoke giclée archival prints. Often working with natural themes like sun and water, wind, and geometric shapes, Szita uses rich textures and materials on canvas in both a modern and adventurous style. Embracing unique form, utility, and longevity, her works are crafted to serve 21st century design aesthetics with an eye toward increased valuation in the future. Each piece of art is fully guaranteed, signed by the artist, and comes with a certificate of authenticity. The full collection is available for view online.

"Art has been my passion my whole life, and I am excited to launch this collection," said Jenny Szita. "Artists often find themselves working in this magical liminal place – a crossroads where thought and memory, time and emotion come together to convey a scene, a theme, or even just a feeling. Each piece in this inaugural collection is carefully curated and designed to be delightful in many environments. I am drawn to bold design and textures, but also enjoy the softness of neutrals and landscapes."

Jenny Szita: Original and Distinctive Fine Art

Some highlighted pieces from Jenny Szita's opening collection include:

"Falcon Dream": Layers of pastels and organic shapes define a dreamlike composition that is grounded with solid blacks, browns, and turquoise hints.

"Winter Wetland": An homage to Szita's childhood home in Wisconsin , these winter landscapes capture a series of breathtaking memories on canvas: time spent outdoors on icy bluffs, surrounded by the glittering light of crystalline snow.

"Untamed": With thick heavy lines, fully textured and curving around on the canvas, the painting speaks to the chaos and unbridled nature of life: fully untamed. The sides are painted black for an impactful work that can boldly tie any room together.

"Gladiator": An impressive two-painting diptych, offering layers of juxtaposing rich textures that flow back and forth across the canvas like the frenetic dust trails of bold fighters; light brown/gray borders contain this gladiatorial force to be reckoned with.

"I love giclée archival prints because of the incredible, detailed quality the printing process can achieve, yet still allow people to own art at affordable prices," Szita said. "And bespoke giclée prints are a wonderful offering that allows our clients to enjoy larger versions of select art pieces in our gallery. We can create extra-large pieces that are perfect as a bold statement – conveying beauty and style within any large setting or corporate space."

For more information on Jenny Szita's work, go online. Or follow her on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

About Jenny Szita

Born and raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Jenny was classically trained as an artist, receiving her Bachelor of Art Education from Viterbo University. After graduating, Jenny spent time teaching art in Onalaska, Wisconsin, before moving to Los Angeles to teach high school art and photography. Currently residing in the California desert with her husband and three sons, Jenny draws inspiration from the world-famous coastline, ocean, camping trips, and modern architecture. The desert also serves as a living, breathing inspiration for her. Szita's abstract works are always created with exacting, meticulous standards, with a great deal of time dedicated to working in layers – ensuring richly stunning and opulent pieces of art. View her current collection at: www.JennySzita.com.

