Wild Republic Celebrates The Promise To The Planet Through Aligning Product Purchases With The Mission

This commitment is not new for the company. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, G.B. Pillai, was one of the original category disruptors when he launched the company forty-one years ago, creating what are today, product category leaders in the zoo, museum and aquarium markets. Pillai adds, "As a world leader, it is so very important for Wild Republic to remain committed to the environment and the animals that we represent in our product lines. That's why we will continue to be a category disruptor by being first to market with innovations annually, whether that be through product or cause marketing."

Mr. Pillai's grandson and president of Wild Republic, Vishnu Chandran, shares in his grandfather's passion to protect the planet, he states, "We are fully committed to the development of ethically responsible products that educate children about animals and the world we live in. We also support various causes that help our eco-system and provide much needed aid to animals in need all over the world. It's through these causes that we will make a difference, and provide a better world for our children, and our children's children."

The Promise to Protect the Planet drives Wild Republic's product lines and employees all over the world; from a home for impoverished girls, monkey and cattle sanctuaries, local children's hospital global outreaches, rescue facility support for domestic animals to, most recently, supporting regional rural fire services in Australia.

Today, Wild Republic is featured in every consumer segment to educate children on the miracles of nature. This year Wild Republic is increasing their animal ambassador position by launching Wild Republic's, Republic Rescue in April. This new line of five inch realistic plush allows consumers to visit a website and choose the animal group to fund for rescue. Vishnu Chandran adds, "My wife and I personally support the Bunny Rescue cause and we use this as an opportunity to educate our son about the importance of animal care."

Over a decade ago, Wild Republic partnered with the National Audubon Society. Through a line of realistic bird plush with authentic sound, the company helps build awareness around Audubon's mission of protecting birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow. As the National Audubon Society notes, "If the birds are safe, people are safe."

Vishnu Chandran concludes, "Cause marketing and innovation creates products for Wild Republic to change the world for humans, animals and the environment."

View our mission in person at the New York Toy Fair, Jacob Javits Center, booth# 1365, February 22 – 25.

For more information about Wild Republic, please log onto www.WildRepublic.com or follow us at:

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/WildRepublic

Instagram: @wild_republic

YouTube: @wildrepublic

Pinterest: @wildrepublic

SOURCE Wild Republic

Related Links

http://www.WildRepublic.com

