Wild Republic Exemplifies Their Promise to the People Through Giving Programs

TWINSBURG, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than forty years, international toy company Wild Republic has been committed to developing high quality plush and toys that nurture our children and encourage a love of nature. This year, more than ever, as the world navigates through a pandemic, giving has become more important and because of this, Wild Republic has expanded its global giving programs to solidify their Promise to the People.

Wild Republic continues to expand its global giving programs to solidify their Promise to the People. Wild Republic's global community giving programs include donations to various Children's Hospital Foundation internationally and University Hospitals in the United States.

Vishnu Chandran, president of Wild Republic stated, "During this time when children find themselves isolated, whether in hospitals or at home, it is very important for us as a company to do our part in giving back to help bring smiles to children's faces."

The Promise to the People initiative is an extension of the company's Promise to the Planet, a corporate responsibility program that launched in 2018. The Promise to the People initiative was initially developed in response to the growing need to provide healthcare workers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) due to the pandemic and continues today with quarterly themes. This holiday season, the program is focuses on Children's Hospitals and care facilities.

Chandran continued, "We know that plush has so many inherent benefits and can greatly help reduce anxiety and fears, especially during uncertain times. In a time where social distancing and virtual learning are isolating our children, it is important for us to donate products and funding throughout our global communities."

Wild Republic's global community giving programs include donations to Children's Hospital Foundation in Australia, the British Columbia Children's Hospital and the Janeway Children's Hospital in Canada, Södersjukhuset Stockholm and Astrid Landgren's Children's Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden.

Here in the United States, Wild Republic continues with their regular donations to University Hospitals and Akron Children's Hospital in their home state of Ohio. For the months of November and December all proceeds from the sales of our Aquatic Wild Smiles mask will be donated to Akron Children's Hospital.

"These donations exemplify what Wild Republic's Promise to the People means. The company encourages a climate of passion and empathy for the needs of people, with a strong emphasis on children, around the globe," Chandran adds.

Wild Republic is also continuing its Comfort Campaign as a part of their Promise to the People. This campaign offers products that bring comfort to children during this time of uncertainty and anxiety. It includes products like Screen Grabbers a plush animal friend that decorates a computer screen and covers the camera as needed during on-line class, Pillowkins, a fun, brightly designed pieces that combine a pillow with a plush animal to create the perfect go anywhere friend and Comfortkins, which allow children to practice wearing a mask with their favorite plush animal friends.

Even though the company is focused on their Promise to the People initiative during the holiday season, they are also pushing forward with the parent initiative Promise to the Planet. They have launched Rescue Republic whereby a portion of the proceeds of the Pocketkins by Wild Republic go towards one of several deserving animal rescue and/or rehabilitation organizations via the Wild Republic website.

About Wild Republic

Wild Republic has been delighting consumers around the globe for now 40 years with an expansive collection of nature-related toys and gifts that foster curiosity about wildlife and educate children about the wonders of nature. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, Wild Republic has offices throughout the world with international distribution serving zoos, museums, aquariums and retailers. Consumers can also purchase direct at www.wildrepublic.com and are invited to follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

