Wild Republic Partners with SSA Group to Launch Innovative Zero Waste Box Program for Plush Recycling

Wild Republic, a global leader in eco-friendly, realistic plush toys and educational products and SSA Group, a leader in providing retail, food and admissions services to zoos, museums and aquariums for over 50 years, have partnered to launch the Zero Waste Box program at five SSA partner locations across the country.

The program aligns with Wild Republic and SSA Group's deep commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship and caring for our world. The initial locations include Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Columbus Zoo, Houston Zoo, Oakland Zoo, Dallas Zoo and Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

The Zero Waste Box Program is designed to reduce waste by encouraging customers to recycle their old or unused plush toys in a responsible manner. SSA Group, which manages retail operations at leading zoos, aquariums, museums, and other cultural attractions, will facilitate the program by offering plush recycling stations at select locations across the country.

"We're excited to bring a new, fun program to our partners that will encourage recycling education for visitors and help reduce waste," said Jacki Sorvillo, chief retail officer for SSA Group.

The Zero Waste Box Program will allow customers to bring their well-loved but no longer needed plush toys to participating SSA Group retail locations. These toys will then be collected and sent to TerraCycle, a leader in recycling hard-to-recycle materials, ensuring that they are repurposed and kept out of landfills.

The program will initially roll out at select SSA Group locations with plans for expansion based on customer response and participation. Wild Republic and SSA Group will also engage in educational campaigns at these venues to inform visitors about the importance of recycling and reducing waste.

"As part of our broader sustainability efforts, Wild Republic has already implemented various eco-friendly practices in its production processes, including the use of recycled materials and non-toxic dyes," said Doug Snider, global impression director for Wild Republic.

The launch of the Zero Waste Box Program represents the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of its products.

For more information about the Zero Waste Box Program and to find participating locations, please visit Wild Republic's website.

About Wild Republic

Wild Republic has been delighting consumers with its realistic plush animals and educational toys since 1979. Committed to nature and conservation, Wild Republic strives to educate children and adults alike about the beauty and importance of the natural world. The company is dedicated to environmental responsibility, ensuring that its products are both fun and sustainable.

About SSA Group

SSA Group partners with cultural attractions across the United States to maximize their mission and streamline the guest experience across integrated food and beverage, retail, and admissions services. SSA makes visits to cultural attractions unique and memorable for more than 58 million guests annually. With focuses on sustainability, technology and people, SSA Group brings products you can feel good about, smart technology to create efficiencies and friendly staff to each guest's visit. Built by families, for families, SSA Group is a family-owned business headquartered in Denver, CO. To learn more, visit: https://thessagroup.com//

