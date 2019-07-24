Wild Republic Partners With SSA To Launch Ecokins, An Innovative Eco-Friendly Animal Plush Line That Also Encourages A Love Of Nature

TWINSBURG, Ohio, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Republic, one of the premier leaders in the plush and toy industry specializing in nature-inspired toys and plush realistic animals, in partnership with SSA, the nation's largest zoo, aquarium and cultural attractions retailer and culinary services operator, announced the launch of Ecokins, a new line of sustainable plush animals made using 100% recycled materials. With Wild Republic creating the adorable eco-friendly products, SSA will exclusively introduce the line in over 30 locations inclusive of the Denver Zoo, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cincinnati Zoo and the Botanical Garden in November 2019. The new line is the result of the two companies' industry-leading efforts to find innovative ways to be environmentally focused.

"Ecokins is part of our renewed corporate social responsibility strategy, 'A Promise to The Planet,' which was implemented last year," explains G.B. Pillai, Founder and Vishnu Chandran, President of Wild Republic. "Following the successful transition to sustainable fill in our core plush animal line in late 2018, we challenged ourselves to develop a long-term sustainability strategy to include all levels of our supply chain. The launch of Ecokins helps further our mission and we are honored to join forces with SSA who shares in the same values and commitment that we believe to be so very important to the sustainability of our planet."

Everything from the biodegradable poly bag packing down to the soy ink printed hang tag; Ecokins uses nothing but recycled and eco-conscious materials in its overall development. The new line will launch with an assortment of 14 animals in two sizes – 12 in. and 8 in. – including: a black bear, polar bear, dolphin, African elephant, hippo, koala, snow leopard, panda, penguin, raccoon, red panda, sea turtle, wolf and tiger.

"When developing Ecokins, it was equally important for us to develop the highest-quality plush that our consumers have come to expect from a Wild Republic product," said Vishnu Chandran, President of Wild Republic. "The materials we use in the development of this line is sourced from a high-pile, outer fabric made completely from recycled materials resulting in the softest, most cuddly collection of eco-friendly plush like none-other."

Ecokins complies with certified global recycling standards. Compliance to these standards is the first step towards cleaning up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the ocean, which is now an island the size of Texas. The product's quality and affordable price make the transition to 100% sustainable materials an impactful change in the industry, with a roll out to other retailers planned in 2020.

Wild Republic strives to be as environmentally friendly and ethically responsible as possible, committing to the removal of all single use plastics in its toy packaging. From creation to consumption, Wild Republic makes every effort to lessen the company's carbon footprint by reducing, reusing and sourcing sustainable products. In fact, Wild Republic utilizes soy ink, an alternative to petroleum-based inks, reducing air-polluting emissions and creating paper that is easier to recycle. Wild Republic also uses biodegradable packaging made from plant-based agents which take three to six months to decompose versus the hundreds of years traditional packaging takes. With its broad range of more than 400 species across continents, Wild Republic continues to foster understanding and respect for wildlife and the planet while also implementing change within.

This new product line is also part of SSA's larger commitment to sustainability and conservation efforts through dedicated initiatives focused on stopping waste from the start, transforming the industry responsibly, and supporting its partners for a sustainable future. These efforts include eliminating single-use plastic packaging for retail products through transitions similar to the successful Wild Republic partnership; increasing alternative choices such as reusable straws, water bottles and bags; and implementing conservation and sustainability engagement programs and community action projects for employees. Additionally, SSA fosters meaningful partnerships with Seafood Watch, which promotes sustainable seafood choices in over 40 markets, and the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) with SSA working towards using 100% RSPO products in its operations. SSA is dedicated to making a positive impact on the planet.

Wild Republic and SSA first disrupted the industry in 2017 with the successful launch of the Quest toy line that eliminated the use of single-use plastic packaging.

About Wild Republic

Wild Republic has been delighting consumers around the globe for close to 40 years with an expansive collection of nature-related toys and gifts that fosters curiosity about wildlife and educate children about the wonders of nature. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, Wild Republic has offices throughout the world with international distribution serving zoos, museums, aquariums and retailers. Consumers can also purchase direct at www.wildrepublic.com and are invited to follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

About SSA:

SSA is a family owned and operated company focusing on retail and culinary services for attractions across the United States. As an industry leader delivering innovative retail and culinary services with exceptional results, SSA partners with approximately 60 cultural attractions and serves well over 40 million visitors annually. Founded almost 50 years ago, SSA is based in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit SSA on Facebook, Web and LinkedIn.

