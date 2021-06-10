Wild Sky Media Announces Its Partnership with the Netflix Movie Fatherhood

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeMom, part of Wild Sky Media, the largest portfolio of owned and operated Parenting and Family sites in the U.S., has just unveiled its partnership with Netflix in support of its movie Fatherhood, which will premiere on June 18, 2021; the initiative caps off a month-long effort honoring dads in celebration of Father's Day.

The collaboration, one of the first of its kind for any digital media platform, centers on one of Wild Sky Media's biggest sites: CafeMom. Over Father's Day weekend, well-established parenting brand CafeMom will become CafeDad, changing its name and its focus for two days across its website, Instagram feed, and Facebook page. Sister sites LittleThings and Mom.com will support the initiative by running concurrent social promotion of the change on their own social channels.

This groundbreaking collaboration will support the release of the Netflix movie Fatherhood, which stars Kevin Hart, and is the culmination of a month during which CafeMom will be committed to highlighting and celebrating all amazing dads for the entire month of June. As part of this multiplatform and multimedia initiative, CafeMom will feature content, video, audio, and social activations that celebrate all dads, whose contributions, humor, and sacrifices have always kept their families strong—and who were especially present during the past tough year.

"This past year has seen seismic shifts in how we live our lives, and especially in our family dynamics," said Yuliana Delgado, VP of Content for Wild Sky Media. "With this effort on CafeMom in June and our partnership with Netflix over Father's Day weekend, we hope to spotlight and elevate all the dads who have stepped up, been there for their kids, and fully shared the brunt of the obstacles that we lived through as a nation—as a planet, quite honestly—in 2020 and that continue to be our source of strength going forward."

"The dads in our lives deserve acclaim because they have been present, loving, attentive, and empathetic—especially in the face of adversity," said Jessica Herndon, Editorial Director of CafeMom. "In dedicating this initiative to dads, we want them to know we see them and appreciate all they've done, and continue to do, to ensure their families thrive."

About Fatherhood

Following the death of his wife soon after the birth of their daughter, Matt Logelin (Kevin Hart), finds himself navigating his grief while taking on the toughest job he's ever faced: Fatherhood. Choosing to care for Maddy (Melody Hurd) in the ways he knew his wife Liz (Deborah Ayorinde) would've wanted, Matt is determined to go it alone, but learns that raising a child — and becoming a great dad — takes a village. With the help of everyone from his family (Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, Frankie R. Faison) and friends (Anthony Carrigan), to his boss (Paul Reiser) and a new love interest also coincidentally named Liz (DeWanda Wise), Matt is able to provide Maddy the life of joy, love, and fullness he always wanted for her, no matter how different it turned out to be from what he imagined. Presented by Sony Pictures and Higher Ground, FATHERHOOD is based on the funny, heartwarming memoir by Matt Logelin.

About Wild Sky Media

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Bangkok, Wild Sky Media offers massive global reach through hyper-engaging content and multicultural audiences. A top-ten parenting group according to ComScore, Wild Sky Media's robust portfolio of parenting websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, Revelist, and MamásLatinas. The company is owned by Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

