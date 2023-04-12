Wild Theory CBD Unveils New Star In The CBD Galaxy: Outer Limits Delta 9 THC Gummies An Out-of-this-World Combination of 10mg THC + 10mg CBD

MADISON, Wis., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Theory CBD is over the moon to announce the newest star in their CBD lineup: Outer Limits Delta 9 THC Gummies – 10mg THC + 10mg CBD . These strawberry-flavored CBD gummies contain a stellar amount of THC to push the limits of pain relief and relaxation.

Wild Theory CBD Co.'s New Bestseller - Outer Limits Delta 9 THC Gummies

What sets Wild Theory Outer Limits Delta 9 THC Gummies apart from the galaxy of other CBD products available in Wisconsin? Prepare to be star-struck by its pain-soothing, mood-boosting, sleep-inducing blend. It delivers 10mg of THC per gummy, a potent amount that remains within the legal limit (less than 0.3% by weight). Combine that with full-spectrum CBD and the health benefits seem limitless.

"We wanted to create THC gummies that were stronger than any other competitors in the state of Wisconsin, while still falling within the legal limit. We're happy to report that we accomplished our goal — and we've already heard powerful testimonials from our customers!" –Tim O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory CBD Co. and The Healthy Place

Outer Limits exclusively contains Delta-9 THC, a naturally occurring, safe, potent, and ultra-effective form. In fact, this type of THC is like a shooting star compared to the black holes of Delta-8 and Delta-10, both of which are semi-synthetic forms processed with harsh chemicals.

Full Spectrum CBD: 10mg

10mg Delta-9 THC: 10mg (<0.3% by weight)

10mg (<0.3% by weight) Flavor: made with real strawberries

made with real strawberries Uses: Other-worldly relief for pain, anxiety, and insomnia; promotes an uplifted mood

"We aim to provide our customers with the very best. That's why using Delta-9 in all of our THC products is a no-brainer for us!" –Becki O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory CBD Co. and The Healthy Place

Wild Theory CBD Co. only utilizes high-quality, locally-grown hemp from Wisconsin. The entire production process from seedlings to store shelves ensures wholesome benefits to plants, planet, and people. Their innovative, potent CBD products (including oils, capsules, gummies, creams, and balms) help customers like you achieve your highest level of health inside and out. With just one taste, you'll be persuaded to use Wild Theory CBD for all of your wellness needs!

