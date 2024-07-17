Wild Theory Introduces Innovative CBD Nasal Spray for Rapid Relief

Experience the swift benefits of CBD with the new, fast-acting nasal spray by Wild Theory CBD Co.

MADISON, Wis., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Theory CBD Co., a family-owned business renowned for high-quality CBD products, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation: CBD Nasal Spray. In response to growing demand, this new product promises swift absorption and rapid relief, with 1 mg of CBD isolate per spritz.

More than a decade ago, Tim and Becki O'Brien opened The Healthy Place , a vitamin and supplement store in Madison WI. But they quickly realized that there were limited, low-quality, overpriced CBD products available on the market. To help their customers achieve peak wellness, they launched their own CBD brand, Wild Theory CBD Co. They provide customers throughout the USA high-quality, locally-grown, and more affordable CBD oils, topicals, and gummies — and now a CBD Nasal Spray!

The CBD Nasal Spray features 1 mg of CBD isolate per spray, with no THC content. It is designed as a nasal mist and aims to alleviate symptoms such as pain, anxiety, stress, sleeplessness, mood swings, congestion, and inflammation.

Becki O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory CBD Co., explains, 'CBD nasal sprays are the fastest way for the body to absorb CBD, allowing users to experience benefits almost instantly.' Research has long supported CBD's versatile advantages in addressing various health concerns.

Tim O'Brien adds, 'Our nasal spray not only provides rapid whole-body benefits but also offers targeted relief for sinus congestion and seasonal allergies, thanks to its potent 1 mg CBD isolate dosage per spray.'

Wild Theory CBD Co . is dedicated to enhancing the lives of adventure enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals. All products are formulated with organic, USA-grown hemp, ensuring a commitment to environmental sustainability, plant-based wellness, and community well-being.

