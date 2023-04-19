Wild Theory Launches Stellar New THC Product: Cosmos 5mg THC + 25mg CBD Strawberry Gummies

3…2…1…Blast off to revolutionary relief with 25mg CBD + 5pm Delta-9 THC

MADISON, Wis., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Theory CBD Co., a family-owned CBD company, is delighted to introduce a cutting-edge product that will fly through the market like a meteor: Cosmos 25mg Full Spectrum CBD + 5mg Delta-9 THC Gummies. These strawberry-flavored gummies contain a stellar balance of CBD and THC to launch you into a better mood, an enhanced state of relaxation, and a solid night of rest. And did we mention the pain relief benefits?

Owners Tim and Becki O'Brien opened Wild Theory CBD Co. to provide better access to affordable, high quality CBD oils, topicals, and gummies. Their latest product, Cosmos Delta-9 THC Gummies, brings a more potent dose of THC (still within the legal limits) to reduce discomfort and boost your overall health, along with a realistic price tag.

Full Spectrum CBD: 25mg

25mg Delta-9 THC: 5mg (<0.3% by weight)

5mg (<0.3% by weight) Flavor: all-natural strawberry

all-natural strawberry Uses: stimulates long-lasting relief, better sleep, reduced stress, and a boost to mood

Cosmos Gummies use Delta-9 THC, a trailblazing form that's more natural, more powerful, and more beneficial. Most products on the market contain Delta-8 and Delta-10, which may contain traces of lead acetate and mercury, along with harsh chemicals. Meanwhile, Delta-9 is a naturally occurring form that is potent yet completely safe to use.

"We pride ourselves on our transparency to our customers, so there was no question what type of THC we would use in our new products. Delta-9 THC is the safest and the most powerful!" –Becki O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory CBD Co.

But don't be confused! Potent and powerful does not mean illegal. With 5mg of THC per gummy, Cosmos Gummies are 100% legal in all states because they contain <0.3% THC by weight. Combine that with full spectrum CBD and you have an out-of-this-world duo!

"We wanted to create a product that was equal parts relieving, relaxing, and enjoyable — that's how Cosmos came to life. THC and CBD provide an entourage effect that naturally relieves pain, eases nerves, and provides a feel-good sensation!" –Tim O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory CBD Co. and The Healthy Place.

Wild Theory CBD Co. only utilizes high-quality, locally-grown hemp from Wisconsin. The entire production process from seedlings to store shelves ensures wholesome benefits to plants, planet, and people. Their innovative, potent CBD products (including oils, capsules, gummies, creams, and balms) help customers like you achieve your highest level of health inside and out. With just one taste, you'll be persuaded to use Wild Theory CBD for all of your wellness needs!

