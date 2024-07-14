Wild Theory Makes Waves in the Midwest CBD Market with New THC-Only Gummies

Surf A Tidal Wave of Relaxation with 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies

MADISON, Wis., July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Theory CBD Co. is excited to announce the launch of their latest product, Tidal Wave 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies. These blueberry lemonade-flavored gummies are crafted to address stress, anxiety, and sleep issues with 10mg of Delta 9 THC and no CBD.

"Ride the wave of relaxation with Wild Theory CBD Co.'s 10mg Delta-9 THC Tidal Wave Gummies – your perfect dose of calm."

In 2010, Tim and Becki O'Brien opened their first vitamin and supplement shop. After hearing about their customers' complex wellness needs, they realized there was a gap in the CBD market. So, they opened Wild Theory CBD Co. with affordable, high-quality, family-friendly CBD products. And now they're adding another successful product to their THC-only lineup: Tidal Wave 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies.

THC : 10mg (<0.3% by weight)

: 10mg (<0.3% by weight) CBD : None

: Flavor : Blueberry lemonade

: Blueberry lemonade Uses: Eases muscle tension and stress, improves mental clarity and sleep quality, aids mood and inflammation, enhances libido and digestion

Why do these gummies contain only THC, and no CBD?

"Sometimes, when we take CBD and THC together, the CBD counteracts the THC and reduces the benefits. We wanted to create gummies that encapsulate the advantages of THC without CBD." –Tim O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory CBD Co. and The Healthy Place

Tidal Wave harnesses the all-natural form of Delta 9 THC that is safer than comparable forms. That means you can relax without worrying about harmful chemicals in your gummies. And don't worry — these gummies contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, ensuring they are legal in all states.

"When it comes to quality, we prioritize the best: local farmers with organic practices, sustainable production processes that respect the planet, pure formulas with good-for-you nutrients, and family-friendly products for our neighbors and consumers." –Becki O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory CBD Co.

If you're struggling to stay afloat through the rough waters of stress, discomfort, or sleepless nights, Wild Theory CBD Co. Tidal Wave 10mg THC Gummies will guide you toward calm days and tranquil nights.

Wild Theory CBD Co. strives to produce innovative, creative, and potent CBD products like gummies, capsules, oils, creams, and balms. From seedling to store shelves, their high-quality, locally-grown Wisconsin hemp is expertly produced with consideration of the plants, planet, and people. With just one taste, you'll be convinced that Wild Theory hemp can boost your wellness from head to toe!

SOURCE Wild Theory CBD Co.