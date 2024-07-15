Wild Theory Taps New Depths of the CBD Market with the Most Potent THC-Only Gummies

Dive deep into the Abyss of endless relaxation and wellness with 15mg Delta 9 THC Gummies

MADISON, Wis., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Theory CBD Co., a family-owned CBD company, is delighted to introduce their latest THC product: Abyss 15mg Delta 9 THC Gummies. These blueberry-lemonade chews deliver boundless health benefits with 15mg of THC — and no CBD! Conquer the darkness of occasional anxiety, seasonal stress, sleepless nights, and physical discomfort with an Abyss of bliss!

"Experience the deep tranquility with Wild Theory CBD Co.'s 15mg Delta-9 THC Abyss Gummies – a perfect blend for ultimate relaxation."

More than a decade ago, Tim and Becki O'Brien opened The Healthy Place vitamin and supplement store. But they quickly realized that there were limited, low-quality, overpriced CBD products available on the market. To help their customers achieve peak wellness, they opened Wild Theory CBD Co. with high-quality, locally-grown, and more affordable CBD oils, topicals, and gummies. And now Abyss 15mg Delta 9 THC Gummies have been added to their expanding catalog.

THC : 15mg (<0.3% by weight)

: 15mg (<0.3% by weight) CBD : none

: Flavor : blueberry lemonade

: blueberry lemonade Uses: relieves pain, physical tension, sleeplessness, mental stress, poor mood

Their latest product brings a pure dose of THC (still within the legal limits) to help you sail smoothly through stress, brighten your mood, experience relief from physical discomfort, and easily drift off to Dreamland — along with a realistic price tag. Additionally, Delta 9 THC, unlike Delta 8 and Delta 10, is the most naturally occurring form that doesn't contain traces of lead acetate and mercury or harsh chemicals. In other words, it's more natural, more effective, and more safe!

Why THC-only gummies? Some people find that the combination of CBD and THC doesn't work for them. It's like the CBD negates the impact of THC. "We knew that some of our customers would have better results with a THC-only product, and that's why we created Abyss." –Becki O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory CBD Co.

With 15mg of THC per gummy, Abyss Gummies are legal in all states because they contain <0.3% THC by dry weight. And the ingredient label is simple: pure THC — and no CBD!

"We wanted to create a CBD-free product to help our customers escape the frustration of anxiety, stress, pain, and sleeplessness. And THC was the cannabinoid for the job! Our team of wellness practitioners, organic farmers, and loyal customers worked together to perfect this Abyss of bliss!" –Tim O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory CBD Co. and The Healthy Place

Wild Theory CBD Co. combines locally-grown hemp from Wisconsin with innovative CBD products to create oils, capsules, gummies, creams, and topical balms. Their production process from seedlings to store shelves considers the quality of the plants, planet, and people. With just one taste, you'll be persuaded to use Wild Theory CBD products for all of your wellness needs!

