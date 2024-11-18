Wild Tide Seafoods Joins Foraged.com

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of seafood, quality and sustainability are paramount. Wild Tide Seafoods, known for its commitment to these principles, has recently made a significant move.

They've joined Foraged.com, a platform marketplace that connects consumers with artisanal food producers. This collaboration aims to bring Wild Tide Seafoods' premium offerings to a wider audience just in time for the Holidays.

"Foraged empowers small-scale food producers and we empower fishers of sustainable seafood from the ocean's bounty, we are completely aligned with our missions, and we are thrilled to join the Foraged community," said Jay Scannell co-founder and COO of Wild Tide Seafoods.

"Our customers want top quality, wild-caught, and sustainable seafood to complement our food offering and we feel Chris and Jay at Wild Tide Seafoods are the solution", said Andy Conner co-founder and CPO of Foraged.

Together with Wild Tide Seafoods, Foraged will introduce an exceptional seafood lineup to its offerings. By facilitating access to sustainably sourced products, Foraged marketplace reinforces its dedication to quality and environmental responsibility. This collaboration promises a seamless shopping journey for food lovers.

About Wild Tide Seafoods

Wild Tide Seafoods is a family-owned small business based in the USA, founded in 2022 by Christopher Ruvane and Jay Scannell. The company specializes in delivering high-quality, wild-caught fish and shellfish directly to customers' homes via FedEx. They focus on educating consumers about the benefits of wild-caught seafood and promoting sustainable fishing practices to ensure that fishers can continue their work for generations to come.

Wild Tide Seafoods offers flexible subscription boxes, allowing customers to receive curated selections of seafood at a discount, or they can choose to purchase seafood a la carte. Customers have full control over their subscriptions, including adjusting frequency, adding products, or pausing shipments.

For more details, customers can visit www.wildtideseafoods.com.

About Foraged

Foraged is the marketplace for wild and specialty foods. Founded in 2021 by Jack Hamrick and Andy Conner, Foraged makes it easy for consumers to buy wild and specialty foods from independent foragers and farmers. The company has raised $3M from Bessemer Venture Partners, as well as Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio, Yelp co-founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, HotelTonight co-founder Sam Shank, StubHub co-founder Eric Baker, Shopify President Harley Finkelstein, and Fiverr founder and CEO Micha Kaufman. To learn more, visit www.foraged.com. For visual assets, please visit this link.

