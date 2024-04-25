Wild Turkey® Bourbon Announces Third Annual 101 Bold Nights Concert Series Featuring Warren Zeiders.

Beginning on May 29 in Charlotte, NC, the award-winning country singer will headline a series of three exclusive US concerts hosted by Wild Turkey in partnership with iHeartMedia

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Turkey ® Bourbon today announced Warren Zeiders as the headliner for its third annual 101 Bold Nights concert series, an initiative that aims to elevate bold voices in the music industry by spotlighting artists who share the brand's commitment to community, creativity and conviction. As part of the partnership, Zeiders – who recently won his first CMT Music Award – will perform at a series of three concerts hosted by Wild Turkey, in partnership with iHeartMedia, to benefit Spaceflight Records , a nonprofit record label that helps empower emerging artists and music professionals to trust their spirit and advance their careers. The first of three US shows will take place in Charlotte, NC on May 29. Zeiders and Wild Turkey will also be elevating several of the singer's existing tour stops throughout the year with exclusive and intimate fan experiences, beginning with an event in Fort Worth, Texas on May 10.

"I'm excited to team up with Wild Turkey to support those who go after their dreams," Zeiders says. "Beyond the notes and words, music is all about bringing people together and finding your crew. The songwriters and fans all have so many stories and ideas, and I'm happy to partner with Wild Turkey to continue to help bring everyone together."

Zeiders embodies the idea behind Wild Turkey's global campaign and platform, "Trust Your Spirit" – that music-making, much like Wild Turkey's iconic bourbon-making process, is most authentic when artists trust their instincts and do things their own way. He was a star collegiate athlete when he released his debut single "Ride the Lightning," which launched his career overnight. His distinctive, high-energy music is powered by a steady supply of grit, rooted in bold country storytelling and heartland twang. He is one of country music's rising stars; his debut album, "Pretty Little Poison," catapulted him into mainstream culture, with the lead single earning him the 2024 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year. Zeiders is currently in the midst of his "Pretty Little Poison" 2024 headlining tour, and he will be supporting Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken US arena tour beginning this summer.

Through this year's 101 Bold Nights initiative, Wild Turkey will be donating $100,000 to charity partner Spaceflight Records, an Austin, TX-based nonprofit organization that helps develop, promote and advance the careers of musicians and recording artists while making representation, access and economic equality a priority. By partnering with Spaceflight Records, Wild Turkey continues to support emerging musical artists who have demonstrated a passion for telling bold stories through their craft.

"We launched 101 Bold Nights as a way to tell the bold stories of artists that share Wild Turkey's trailblazing spirit, and through this concert series, we're also able to support emerging musicians who are committed to following their passions," said Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing, Campari America. "The idea was inspired by the steadfast dedication and conviction of the people who built Wild Turkey and its legacy – that same passion and commitment exists across all industries, and we're excited to celebrate it with this initiative. It's been an honor to partner with musicians, such as Warren Zeiders, who authentically embody Wild Turkey's bold spirit."

Fans and music lovers ages 21+ can join Wild Turkey and iHeartMedia for a performance from Zeiders at the first 2024 101 Bold Nights concert in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, May 29. Fans can enter Wild Turkey and iHeartMedia's sweepstakes to win tickets to the show by visiting news.iheart.com/101boldnights/ .

Separately, fans can enter for the opportunity to join Wild Turkey for an exclusive and intimate fan experience with Zeiders on May 10 in Fort Worth, Texas, where Zeiders will later be performing as part of his "Pretty Little Poison" tour. More information and entry instructions can be found at iheartradio.com/boldpass .

Additional 101 Bold Nights concerts will be held in Los Angeles and Austin later this year, and Wild Turkey will be curating fan experiences at several more of Zeiders' existing 2024 tour stops in select markets. For more information on events, dates and venues, fans can visit the Wild Turkey website to sign up for the brand's community newsletter, or can follow along on Instagram ( @wildturkey ). Wild Turkey encourages fans to never compromise and enjoy responsibly.

ABOUT WILD TURKEY

The distillery for Wild Turkey Bourbon is located in Kentucky, situated on a deep limestone shelf on the Kentucky River. The shelf acts as a natural filter and provides the distillery with crystal clear water, vital to making such a high-quality product. Wild Turkey features the legendary father and son Master Distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who have over 100 years of collective experience working at the Wild Turkey distillery. The famous Wild Turkey brand name first came about back in 1940 when distillery executive Thomas McCarthy took a few warehouse samples on a wild turkey hunting trip with a group of friends. The following year, his friends asked him for "some of that wild turkey whiskey" and the brand was born. Wild Turkey is distilled and put into new oak barrels at a much lower ABV than most bourbons. This results in a much richer flavor, as less is cooked out during the production process. Ageing in the highest quality new American oak barrels with the heaviest char available (the Number 4 "alligator" char) imparts a smooth flavor and deep amber color to the whiskey. The barrels are filled at the distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Website: wildturkeybourbon.com

ABOUT WARREN ZEIDERS

Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders has quickly become one of Nashville's newest headliners. Since exploding onto the music scene in 2022, Zeiders has garnered more than 2 billion audio streams globally, 1.4 billion views on TikTok, more than 6 million monthly Spotify listeners and a combined 6 million social followers. In 2022, his 717 Tapes: The Album notably collected all of Zeiders' critically acclaimed 717 Tapes singles, EP tracks and a few new songs in a single package, including "Up To No Good" and "One Hell of An Angel," propelling him to the next chapter of his career and cementing the 717 Tapes legacy. Zeiders received RIAA Platinum Certification for his breakthrough single, "Ride The Lightning." In August 2023, he released his debut album Pretty Little Poison. The album's title track earned Zeiders his first No. 1 single on country radio, reaching No. 1 status on Mediabase's Country Chart and Billboard's Country Airplay Chart. The track has earned 300 million+ global streams, peaked at No. 19 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart and earned Zeiders his second RIAA Platinum Certification. Earlier this month, he won the CMT Award for Breakthrough Male Video Of The Year. This year, in addition to his headline tour, he is opening for Jelly Roll.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP/CAMPARI AMERICA

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

SOURCE Wild Turkey